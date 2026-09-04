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France to announce €1 billion of aid for weather-hit farmers, BFM TV reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France to announce €1 billion of aid for weather-hit farmers, BFM TV reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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France to Grant €1 Billion in Aid to Farmers Hit by Severe Heatwave Losses

Government Response to Agricultural Crisis

Announcement of Aid Package

PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - France will annonce €1 billion ($1.16 billion) in aid to farmers whose crops and livestocks suffered major losses in the wake of this summer's heatwaves, BFM TV said on Friday.

Details of the Press Conference

Farm Minister's Statement

Farm Minister Annie Genevard will hold a news conference at 0700 GMT to announce the aid package that comes after one of the worst hot and dry spells in France and western Europe in history, which damaged crops, pastures and water supplies.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8600 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Inti Landauro)

Key Takeaways

  • French government to deploy €1 billion in direct support for weather‑hit farmers, announced by Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard via BFM TV.
  • Summer 2026 was confirmed by Météo‑France as the hottest on record with 53 heatwave days—vastly impacting crop yields, forage availability, and livestock health (lemonde.fr).
  • Economic estimates warn of broad costs: agricultural damage reducing French GDP by 0.1 point, potential losses in crop production like maize down 35%, and forage shortages down by one‑third (fr.finance.yahoo.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is France announcing €1 billion in aid for farmers?
France is providing aid to support farmers who experienced major crop and livestock losses due to severe heatwaves and drought.
Who will announce the French farmer aid package?
Farm Minister Annie Genevard will announce the €1 billion aid package at a news conference.
What damages did the heatwave cause to French farmers?
The heatwave caused significant damage to crops, pastures, water supplies, and livestock across France.
How severe was the recent hot and dry spell in France?
It was one of the worst hot and dry periods in France and western Europe’s history, severely impacting agriculture.

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