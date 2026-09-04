France to Grant €1 Billion in Aid to Farmers Hit by Severe Heatwave Losses
Government Response to Agricultural Crisis
Announcement of Aid Package
PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - France will annonce €1 billion ($1.16 billion) in aid to farmers whose crops and livestocks suffered major losses in the wake of this summer's heatwaves, BFM TV said on Friday.
Details of the Press Conference
Farm Minister's Statement
Farm Minister Annie Genevard will hold a news conference at 0700 GMT to announce the aid package that comes after one of the worst hot and dry spells in France and western Europe in history, which damaged crops, pastures and water supplies.
Exchange Rate Information
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Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Inti Landauro)