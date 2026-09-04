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Bank of England's Bailey sees long-term pressures driving up government debt - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bank of England's Bailey sees long-term pressures driving up government debt

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Bank of England's Bailey: Long-term Pressures Fuel High Government Debt and Bond Yields

Key Factors Driving Public Debt and Bond Yields

Bailey's Assessment of Structural Challenges

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday that weak productivity and shocks such as COVID-19 were behind a climb in public debt across advanced economies, which in turn was pushing up borrowing costs.

"There are very, very substantial challenges at the moment, structural challenges," Bailey said at a conference hosted by the London School of Economics' Trium MBA programme.

Demographic and Policy Pressures

Ageing populations and a desire for higher defence spending were also important factors, he added.

Impact on Bond Markets

"That is, I think, relevant to thinking about the pressures on bond markets," he added, in response to a question about why investors had recently wanted to receive a higher interest rate on French government debt than that of cosmetics company L'Oreal.

Recent Trends in Government Bond Yields

Government bond yields have surged in recent months and earlier this week British 10-year bond yields were their highest in almost 20 years, and longer-dated yields hit their highest since 1998.

Monetary Policy Committee's Response

Bailey voted with the majority of the Monetary Policy Committee's members to keep interest rates on hold in July as the MPC awaited clearer signs of what the Iran war means for long-term inflation pressures.

Investors in interest rate futures on Friday priced the chance of a quarter-point rate hike at the MPC's next meeting this month at about 10% although that probability rose to more than 60% for the subsequent meeting in November.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by David MillikenEditing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • Bailey says weak productivity and COVID‑19-related shocks are long‑term drivers of rising public debt across advanced economies, raising borrowing costs.
  • Ageing populations and higher defence expenditure add to structural fiscal burdens, pressuring bond markets—as seen in recent gilt yield spikes.
  • British 10‑ and 30‑year government bond yields have surged to their highest levels in nearly two to three decades, reflecting growing investor risk aversion.

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors are contributing to rising government debt in advanced economies?
Weak productivity, shocks like COVID-19, ageing populations, and higher defence spending are major contributors to increasing government debt.
How do rising government debts affect bond yields and borrowing costs?
Higher government debt increases pressure on bond markets, leading to higher bond yields and borrowing costs.
What recent trend has been observed in British government bond yields?
British 10-year bond yields recently reached their highest level in nearly 20 years, with longer-dated yields at their highest since 1998.
What is the Bank of England's current approach to interest rates?
The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee recently voted to hold interest rates as they monitor long-term inflation pressures.
How have investors responded to the possibility of Bank of England rate hikes?
Interest rate futures indicated about a 10% chance of a rate hike at the next MPC meeting, increasing to over 60% for the following meeting.

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