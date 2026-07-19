Russian Missiles Strike Kyiv, Causing Deaths and Fires Across the City

Overview of the Missile Attacks on Kyiv

Casualties and Injuries Reported

KYIV, July 19 (Reuters) - Russian missiles hit Kyiv and the surrounding region early on Sunday, killing at least one person and injuring nine others as fires broke out across the city, officials said.

Details of the Explosions

A Reuters witness heard a series of powerful explosions rock the capital, as Ukraine's air force warned of a ballistic missile threat.

Fires and Damage Across the City

Fires broke out at a dormitory, a residential block and a supermarket, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram app.

Impact on Infrastructure

Several non-residential buildings and warehouses were struck in the attack, while parked cars and office buildings were set on fire in several districts, Klitschko said.

Damage in the Kyiv Region

Two people were injured in the Kyiv region, according to the military administration, and warehouses there were also damaged.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa in Kyiev; Editing by Michael Perry)