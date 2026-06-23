Italy Announces Release of Flotilla Activists Detained in Libya After Month in Custody

Details of the Detention and Release of Italian Activists in Libya

Background of the Detention

ROME, June 23 (Reuters) - Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday two Italian pro-Palestinian campaigners detained in Libya had been released after spending about a month in custody.

Israeli Forces' Actions Against Flotilla Volunteers

• Israeli forces last month arrested hundreds of people on board dozens of ships in international waters, to halt Global Sumud Flotilla volunteers trying to bring aid supplies to the Gaza Strip.

Official Statement on the Release

• In a post on social media platform X, Tajani said the two Italians had been handed over to Italy's consul in Benghazi, along with a Uruguayan national who also holds Italian citizenship.

Details on the Activists and Their Protest

Separate Group Attempting Land Entry

• The people held in Libya were part of a separate group of Flotilla activists who tried to reach the Palestinian enclave by land.

Hunger Strike and Allegations of Mistreatment

• According to the Global Sumud Flotilla, the activists had staged a hunger strike in protest at their detention and alleged mistreatment.

Return to Italy

• Tajani said they were due to return to Italy on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Angelo AmanteEditing by Gareth Jones)