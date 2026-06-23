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Italy announces release of Flotilla activists detained in Libya - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy announces release of Flotilla activists detained in Libya

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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Italy Announces Release of Flotilla Activists Detained in Libya After Month in Custody

Details of the Detention and Release of Italian Activists in Libya

Background of the Detention

ROME, June 23 (Reuters) - Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday two Italian pro-Palestinian campaigners detained in Libya had been released after spending about a month in custody.

Israeli Forces' Actions Against Flotilla Volunteers

• Israeli forces last month arrested hundreds of people on board dozens of ships in international waters, to halt Global Sumud Flotilla volunteers trying to bring aid supplies to the Gaza Strip.

Official Statement on the Release

• In a post on social media platform X, Tajani said the two Italians had been handed over to Italy's consul in Benghazi, along with a Uruguayan national who also holds Italian citizenship.

Details on the Activists and Their Protest

Separate Group Attempting Land Entry

• The people held in Libya were part of a separate group of Flotilla activists who tried to reach the Palestinian enclave by land.

Hunger Strike and Allegations of Mistreatment

• According to the Global Sumud Flotilla, the activists had staged a hunger strike in protest at their detention and alleged mistreatment.

Return to Italy

• Tajani said they were due to return to Italy on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Angelo AmanteEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Two Italian Global Sumud Flotilla activists—Domenico Centrone and Leonarda Alberizia—were released after roughly a month in detention in eastern Libya; they had been part of a land‑based aid convoy detained near Sirte (globalsumudflotilla.org).
  • Italy had appealed urgently for their release amid reports of a hunger strike and deteriorating health; Foreign Minister Tajani mobilized diplomatic pressure and obtained their transfer to the Italian consul in Benghazi (internazionale.it).
  • These individuals were distinct from the broader Global Sumud Flotilla intercepted at sea by Israeli forces, where hundreds of activists were arrested; the land convoy aimed to bring aid via Libya to Gaza and faced detention without formal charges (elpais.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the activists released by Libya?
Two Italian pro-Palestinian campaigners and a Uruguayan national with Italian citizenship were released after about a month in custody.
Why were the Flotilla activists detained in Libya?
They were detained after attempting to reach the Gaza Strip by land as part of a group supporting the Global Sumud Flotilla.
How did the activists protest their detention in Libya?
According to Global Sumud Flotilla, the activists staged a hunger strike to protest their detention and alleged mistreatment.
When are the released activists expected to return to Italy?
Italy's Foreign Minister stated that the activists were due to return to Italy on Wednesday.
Who facilitated the release of the detained activists?
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Italy's consul in Benghazi facilitated their release.

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