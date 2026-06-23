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Ukraine submits updated bid for OECD membership, Zelenskiy says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine submits updated bid for OECD membership, Zelenskiy says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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Ukraine Updates OECD Membership Bid as Path to Western Economic Integration

Ukraine's Pursuit of OECD and EU Integration

Revised OECD Application Submission

June 24 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Ukraine had submitted a revised application to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a club of mostly advanced economies, as Kyiv pursues closer integration with Western institutions. 

Ukraine has been working with the OECD on reforms and governance standards for several years and is now seeking candidate-country status as a step towards full membership.

Details of the Application Process

Zelenskiy, after meeting with Mathias Cormann, OECD's Secretary-General, on his visit to Kyiv, said in a Telegram post that Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has submitted the updated bid.  

"We hope to obtain candidate country status as early as this autumn. The next stage will be a roadmap toward OECD membership. We discussed this during our meeting," Zelenskiy wrote. 

Context: War and European Integration Efforts

Ukraine, in a full-scale war with Russia after Moscow's invasion in 2022, is actively pushing for European integration which Kyiv says is the best security guarantee both for itself and for Europe. 

Fast-Track EU Membership Aspirations

Last week, Zelenskiy reiterated Kyiv's desire for a fast-track EU membership. 

Upcoming Negotiations and Statehood Day

Ukraine hopes to open the remaining negotiating clusters with the EU by July 15 when Ukraine marks its Statehood Day, Zelenskiy said, according to a separate statement published by his office on Tuesday. 

Russian Response to Ukraine's Moves

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he did not see grounds for direct talks with Zelenskiy given what he described as Kyiv's strikes on civilian targets.

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine formally submitted an updated OECD membership application via Prime Minister Svyrydenko, signaling its drive for candidate status and a roadmap to full membership (en.interfax.com.ua).
  • Under the OECD‑Ukraine Country Programme launched in June 2023, Kyiv has progressed on anti‑corruption, public governance and economic reforms, bolstering its accession credentials (oecd.org).
  • In parallel, Ukraine is advancing EU accession: the first negotiating cluster opened on June 15, and EU officials expect the remaining five clusters to begin by mid‑July (eurointegration.com.ua).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the OECD and why does Ukraine want to join?
The OECD is a group of mostly advanced economies. Ukraine seeks membership to deepen integration with Western institutions and adopt high governance standards.
Who submitted Ukraine's updated OECD membership application?
Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko submitted the revised application on behalf of Ukraine.
What status does Ukraine hope to achieve with the OECD?
Ukraine aims to obtain candidate country status by autumn as a step toward full membership.
How does Ukraine's OECD bid relate to EU integration?
Ukraine’s efforts to join the OECD are part of its broader push for closer European integration, including fast-tracking EU membership.
What recent comments did President Putin make about talks with Ukraine?
President Putin said he did not see grounds for direct talks with Zelenskiy, citing alleged Kyiv strikes on civilian targets.

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