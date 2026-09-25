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Separated by war, a Ukrainian family faces danger at the front and far away - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Separated by war, a Ukrainian family faces danger at the front and far away

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Separated by War: Ukrainian Family Faces Danger at the Front and Far Away

The Struggles of a Family Divided by Conflict

By Kateryna Besedina and Anatolii Stepanov

Daily Life Amidst Uncertainty

BORYSPIL/DONETSK REGION, Ukraine, Sept 25 (Reuters) - "When are you coming?" two-year-old Snizhana asked her father, a soldier serving with an artillery unit in eastern Ukraine.

Smiling into his smartphone hundreds of miles away, Yevheniy Borysenko started to reply when three loud explosions nearby forced him to cut the conversation short.

"Okay, bunny, I'll call you later!"

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian families have been separated by the war, adding to the stress of survival on the front lines and the growing dangers further away as Russia escalates missile and drone attacks across the country.

Family Bonds Tested by War

Yevheniy's wife, Alina, lives with Snizhana and Yelyzaveta, her 11-year-old daughter from a previous marriage, in Boryspil, southeast of Kyiv.

The couple met on a dating website in 2023, the second year of the full-scale war, and married several months later. Snizhana was born in early 2024 but only sees her father when he takes home leave.

His visits are rare, often unexpected and usually short, reflecting the unpredictability of life as a Ukrainian soldier fighting a larger and better-equipped Russian army.

The Emotional Toll on Loved Ones

"Every time he comes to visit me, it's just wow! A surprise! Unexpected!" said Alina, 32, as she sat on a bench watching Snizhana play in a children's area outside her apartment block.

"And then his colleagues call him: 'Go there (to the front) again!' And once again, everything inside me just breaks. He saw his child for a couple of hours, and that's it."

Growing Threats and Escalating Danger

GROWING THREATS

Life on the Front Lines

Yevheniy, 35, serves with the 43rd Separate Artillery Brigade in Donetsk, a fiercely contested region in eastern Ukraine which Russian forces have been trying to take full control of for several years.

"When he goes to his position, I worry about him so much, probably more than he worries about himself," Alina said.

The worry goes both ways.

Risks Far from the Battlefield

In recent months, Ukraine and Russia have engaged in an escalating air war, making life more dangerous in towns and cities far from the front.

Jet-powered Russian drones and ballistic missiles have raised the threat to Ukrainian civilians to its highest level since the early stages of the war. Russian civilian casualties, while much lower, have also risen sharply this year.

An apartment block close to the Borysenkos' home was badly damaged earlier this month during one such attack.

"I don't want my child to hear these explosions," said Yevheniy, speaking at an undisclosed location in Donetsk during a break in his duties.

"When Shahed drones were flying toward Boryspil, I asked my wife to take them to their grandmother's village ... Because children get scared at night. My wife tells them: 'It's a thunderstorm, a thunderstorm,' and my daughter, who's two-and-a-half, says: 'Bang-bang!'."

Staying Together Despite the Odds

Alina has no intention of going far, at least for now.

"I'll stay here because my older daughter was born here, my younger daughter was born here, my husband is here, my mother-in-law is here. I want to be here!"

(Writing by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Felix Hoske and Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Nearly 38 % of Ukrainian families have experienced separation due to war, with higher rates in heavily shelled regions such as Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Chernihiv (link.springer.com).
  • Long‑range weapons—missiles and drones—are the leading cause of civilian casualties far from the front, accounting for 38 % in July 2026; overall civilian deaths and injuries have surged in 2026 (ukraine.ohchr.org).
  • More than a third of Ukrainian children—over 2.5 million—remain displaced as of early 2026, underscoring the scale of family upheaval (unicef.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How are Ukrainian families coping with separation due to the war?
Many Ukrainian families, like the Borysenkos, endure long periods apart, with rare and unpredictable reunions due to soldiers' duties on the frontlines.
What dangers do civilians in Ukraine face far from the front lines?
Civilians in Ukrainian towns and cities face increasing threats from Russian missile and drone attacks, making life dangerous even away from the front.
How does the unpredictability of war affect soldiers and their families?
Scheduled visits and daily life are disrupted by sudden military duties and attacks, placing emotional and psychological strain on families.
Why does Alina choose to remain in Boryspil despite the risks?
Alina wants to stay in Boryspil because her family and roots are there, despite ongoing dangers and repeated attacks in the region.

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