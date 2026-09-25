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Explainer-The road ahead for Volkswagen's restructuring - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Explainer-The road ahead for Volkswagen's restructuring

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Finance Automotive Restructuring Markets

Volkswagen’s Restructuring: Key Challenges in Job Cuts and US Strategy

By Rachel More and Christina Amann

Main Developments in Volkswagen’s Restructuring

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume may have got the green light from stakeholders for his turnaround plan, but he faces tough talks in Germany over job cuts and plant closures as well as fundamental questions over the automaker's US strategy.

Here is a guide to what is coming up next.

Rethinking the US and China

Volkswagen's supervisory board meets on Friday, with unresolved issues ranging from details of the restructuring to its strategy in the US, where the world's No.2 carmaker has lost billions of euros due to painful tariffs.

Audi’s US Production Site

Volkswagen must also settle the long-standing question of whether premium brand Audi should get its own US production site, which would require the blessing of the committee. 

Pivot to Profitable US Segments

The German company also wants to pivot towards the most profitable US segments, such as pick-up trucks and large SUVs.

Restructuring Beyond Germany

While half of the 50,000 additional job cuts are likely to occur in Germany, Volkswagen is restructuring elsewhere too.

Workforce Reductions in China

It has already cut its workforce in China from 90,000 to 70,000 as it adapts to falling sales, with more expected and Chinese production facing 500,000 vehicles of capacity reductions.

No Strikes for Now

Bound to a strike truce until January 1, 2027, Germany's top industrial union is seeking other ways to pressure management.

Labour Agreement Concerns

On September 30, IG Metall representatives are expected to discuss with management concerns that the overhaul could breach a 2024 labour agreement.

Layoffs and Employment Guarantees

That deal ushered in a first wave of 35,000 layoffs in Germany, in return for employment guarantees until the end of the decade and investment in plants now on the chopping block.

Ongoing Negotiations on Job Cuts

Despite dropping their opposition to the broad plan at a board meeting three weeks ago, labour representatives and the state of Lower Saxony, Volkswagen's second-largest shareholder, are still fighting to stem local job losses.

Unions want the 25,000 planned German job cuts to be a starting point for negotiations, with a focus on cost rather than a numerical layoff target.

Crunch Time for Threatened Plants

Volkswagen will put together a European production plan by the end of June 2027, a key period for plants already at risk.

Plant Closures and Capacity Reductions

The company intends to remove more than 500,000 vehicles worth of capacity in response to persistently low demand, with the Emden, Zwickau, Hanover and Neckarsulm plants scheduled to close on a staggered basis from 2031 until 2034.

Potential Solutions for At-Risk Plants

Solutions could include pivots to defence or Chinese partnerships, but no concrete plans have emerged so far.

Flexible Working Hours

There is also room for manoeuvre with working hours as the 2024 agreement says parties can agree a four-day week for workers if Volkswagen gets into financial difficulty.

(Reporting by Rachel More and Christina Amann; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Blume’s turnaround plan, backed by the supervisory board, targets €16 billion in costs and aims to lift margins to 9 % by 2030 (onvista.de).
  • Four German plants—Emden, Zwickau, Hanover and Neckarsulm—are set to cease production between 2031 and 2034, imperiling tens of thousands of jobs (investing.com).
  • Germany’s powerful unions and the state of Lower Saxony remain critical, with IG Metall poised to challenge the job cuts ahead of talks on Sept 30 (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main challenges in Volkswagen's restructuring?
Volkswagen faces tough negotiations over job cuts, plant closures, and unresolved strategy questions in the US and China.
How many job cuts is Volkswagen planning?
Volkswagen plans up to 50,000 job cuts globally, with about half likely in Germany and further reductions in China.
Which Volkswagen plants may be closed?
Emden, Zwickau, Hanover, and Neckarsulm plants are scheduled for possible closure from 2031 to 2034.
How is Volkswagen’s US strategy changing?
Volkswagen is considering building a US production site for Audi and shifting focus to profitable segments like pick-up trucks and large SUVs.
What role do unions play in the restructuring?
German unions are negotiating to minimize job losses, seeking alternatives to layoffs, and protecting employment agreements.

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