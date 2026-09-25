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EU urges Britain to raise tariffs on Chinese cars, FT says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU urges Britain to raise tariffs on Chinese cars, FT says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Trade Policy Automotive

EU Calls on UK to Raise Chinese Car Tariffs, Join Customs Union

EU Pressure on UK Trade Policy and Automotive Industry

Brussels Urges Alignment with EU Tariffs

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Brussels has told British Prime Minister Andy Burnham that Britain needs to raise tariffs on Chinese cars and align more closely align with EU trade policy to avoid “made in Europe” barriers on key exports, the Financial Times said on Friday.

Customs Union Proposal as a Solution

In response to lobbying for equal treatment for British products, the bloc told London its best solution would be to join the EU’s customs union, the newspaper said, citing two people familiar with the matter.

EU Official’s Statement

“A customs union would solve most of the problems of ‘made in Europe’,” an EU official told the paper. “And also the question of tariff differences, which leads to fears the Chinese could avoid our tariffs by routing through the UK.” 

UK’s Stance and Industry Concerns

Burnham’s Advocacy for Trusted Partner Status

Burnham said this week he would make the case for Britain to be considered a "trusted partner" under the bloc's proposed "Made in EU" rules, warning that the UK's exclusion could damage its car industry.

Implications of the "Made in Europe" Policy

The "Made in Europe" policy aims to curb reliance on Chinese components by prioritising European-made goods – a worry for the British auto industry which feeds parts into EU supply chains and sells cars across the bloc.

EU’s Broader Trade Strategy

Reducing Trade Deficit with China

The bloc would use every available tool to reduce its "unsustainable" trade deficit with China, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament in her 'State of the Union' address this month.

Report Verification and Official Responses

Current Status of the Report

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The European Union and the British Foreign Office did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside business hours.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rhea Rose Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU wants the UK to raise Chinese car tariffs and consider joining the customs union to avoid ‘Made in Europe’ trade barriers and possible tariff circumvention via UK routing (archive.vn)
  • British PM Andy Burnham is lobbying to be seen as a “trusted partner” and included under the EU’s “Made in Europe” industrial policy to protect UK auto exports from collateral damage (archive.vn)
  • The EU’s broader goal is to curb its unsustainable trade deficit with China through tools like stricter origin rules and higher tariffs amid growing import pressure, especially in auto and battery sectors (archive.vn)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the EU urging Britain to raise tariffs on Chinese cars?
The EU wants Britain to raise tariffs on Chinese cars and align with EU trade policy to prevent Chinese manufacturers from avoiding EU tariffs by routing exports through the UK.
What is the 'Made in Europe' policy?
The 'Made in Europe' policy aims to reduce reliance on Chinese components by prioritizing European-made goods, which could impact the UK auto industry due to its integration in EU supply chains.
How could Britain's exclusion from EU rules affect its car industry?
Exclusion could create barriers for UK car exports to the EU, potentially damaging the British car industry that supplies parts and vehicles to the European market.
What solution did the EU offer to resolve trade concerns with the UK?
The EU suggested that joining the EU's customs union would help Britain avoid many trade barriers and address issues related to tariff differences.

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