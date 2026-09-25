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Morning Bid: When Treasuries catch Korea's volatility bug, take cover - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: When Treasuries catch Korea's volatility bug, take cover

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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US Treasury Yields Surge to 19-Year Highs, Shaking Global Financial Markets

Market Turbulence Driven by Surging US Treasury Yields

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Stella Qiu

Unprecedented Moves in US Treasury Yields

Treasuries are meant to be markets' quiet backwater. When they start dominating headlines and trading like a retail-driven Korean stock market, something has clearly gone awry.

In just two sessions, the benchmark US 10-year yield ripped through the 5% barrier and kept going, hitting a fresh 19-year high of 5.2251% overnight.

That is a rise of nearly 20 basis points in two days, the kind of move last seen when Trump's Liberation Day tariffs sent markets into a tailspin. This time, no such trigger is apparent.

Long Bond and Buyback Efforts

The long bond went further still. Thirty-year yields jumped 16 bps to 5.5016%, the highest since 2004. Remember when Treasury Secretary Bessent stepped in with more buybacks to defend the 5.3% level? That was only a month ago, and yields are at 5.48%. The latest buyback overnight was a damp squib, managing just $4 billion of the $6 billion scheduled.

Global Ripple Effects of Rising Yields

When risk free money costs more than 5% in the world's largest economy, every asset class faces a reckoning. Governments face steeper borrowing costs to finance their swelling deficits, AI giants must justify their ever large spending plans households confront higher mortgage costs, raising the price of buying a home.

Impact on Asia-Pacific Markets

The sell-off has spilled into Asia. Japan's government yields surged to levels not seen since 1996 and Australia's 10-year yields are on the cusp of hitting a new 15-year high.

Central Bank Reactions

Higher yields will tighten U.S. financial conditions over time, but futures are still pricing in a 70% chance of a follow up rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month. As much as 90 bps of tightening is priced for this cycle.

Even Scandinavian central banks got the message. Norway's Norges Bank surprised with a rate hike and Sweden's Riksbank signalled it was likely to follow suit by the year end.

Stock Markets and Investor Sentiment

Tech Sector Resilience

Will higher rates kill the stock market bull run? Not if AI fever has a vote. Tech investors remain largely unfazed, with Nasdaq futures holding steady. Most Asian markets were shut on Friday, but Japan's Nikkei rose 1.2%.

European Market Outlook

European shares are set for a higher open, with pan-region stock futures up 0.6%, helped along by oil slipping 1%.

Commodities and Geopolitical Concerns

But Brent is still at $105 a barrel, the Middle East war is no closer to resolution, and Trump is too busy entertaining Chinese President Xi Jinping to read the papers on 7% mortgage rates. Then again, he doesn't have one, so the pain is someone else's.

Key Events to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Friday:

-- US durable goods order for August

-- NY Fed President John William, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey speak at a conference in the UK.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • US 10‑year Treasury yield surged to ~5.22%, the highest in 19 years; 30‑year yields also climbed sharply.
  • Japan’s 10‑year government bond yield rose to ~3.00%, the highest since 1996, amid fiscal and global rate concerns.
  • Norges Bank unexpectedly hiked rates to 4.50% on Sept 23; Sweden’s Riksbank signals possible year‑end hikes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are US Treasury yields reaching 19-year highs?
US Treasury yields are rising due to market volatility and increased investor concerns, despite no clear trigger, leading to the highest rates in nearly two decades.
How do higher Treasury yields affect global markets?
Higher yields increase borrowing costs for governments, impact household mortgage rates, and cause volatility in stock and bond markets worldwide.
What actions are central banks taking in response to rising yields?
Central banks like the Federal Reserve, Norges Bank, and Riksbank are either raising rates or signaling upcoming hikes to address tightening financial conditions.
Are stock markets impacted by the rising yields?
While rising yields generally weigh on stocks, tech investors appear unfazed and indices like the Nasdaq and Nikkei remain steady or have risen.
Which regions are most affected by the recent surge in yields?
The volatility began in the US and has spilled into Asia and Europe, with significant impacts on Japanese, Australian, and Scandinavian government bond yields.

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