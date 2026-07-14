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Cricket-Sacked McCullum apologises for England's test results - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cricket-Sacked McCullum apologises for England's test results

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Cricket Sports News England Cricket Coaching Changes

Brendon McCullum Apologises After England Test Coach Sacking Over Results

Brendon McCullum Reflects on England Test Coaching Tenure

July 14 (Reuters) - Sacked England test coach Brendon McCullum apologised for the team's results during his tenure on Monday, saying he had failed to deliver the success the side wanted.

The 44-year-old was appointed in 2022 shortly after Ben Stokes became test captain and oversaw a period of aggressive, attacking cricket dubbed 'Bazball'.

England's Performance Under McCullum

However, England lost 20 of their 49 tests, including seven of their last nine, with McCullum at the helm, and failed to win a five-test series against either Australia or India.

McCullum's Statement on Results

"It's a results business and, unfortunately, we weren't able to get the results we wanted and for that I'm sorry," McCullum told BBC Sport.

"India and Australia are the marquee series and if you don't win those you haven't quite been able to achieve what you wanted to.

"We achieved some good stuff over the four years but, fundamentally, the results didn't live up to it at the back end, hence the decision was made."

Key Series and Turning Points

McCullum's departure followed England's 2-1 home series defeat by New Zealand last month, and came days after Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket.

Mounting Pressure and Off-field Issues

Pressure had been mounting since England came under scrutiny after a 4-1 Ashes series defeat in Australia, while a series of off-field incidents also raised questions about the team's culture.

Responsibility and Accountability

"Australia, we didn't get the outcome we wanted there," said former New Zealand skipper McCullum.

"We obviously got beat by a good New Zealand side and that heaps more pressure on the results. At some stage, someone has to be responsible for that. I'll put my hand up and will wear that."

Future Role for McCullum

McCullum will remain head coach of England's white-ball teams through 2027.

(Reporting by Suramya Kaushik in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Key Takeaways

  • McCullum accepted responsibility for England’s disappointing Test record (27 wins, 20 losses, two draws) and said sorry for falling short in key series against Australia and India (washingtonpost.com).
  • Despite the aggressive 'Bazball' era’s early successes, tailing results—losing seven of final nine Tests and no five‑Test series wins vs Australia or India—prompted ECB’s decision (theguardian.com).
  • McCullum remains England’s white‑ball head coach through late 2027, focusing now on limited‑overs formats, including ODI and T20 World Cups (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Brendon McCullum sacked as England's test coach?
Brendon McCullum was sacked due to England's poor test results, including losing key series to Australia, India, and New Zealand.
What was Brendon McCullum's response to his sacking?
McCullum apologised for the team's disappointing results and accepted responsibility for not achieving their goals.
How did England perform under Brendon McCullum's coaching?
Under McCullum, England lost 20 of 49 tests and failed to win a five-test series against Australia or India.
Will Brendon McCullum continue any coaching role with England?
Yes, McCullum will remain head coach of England's white-ball teams through 2027.
What challenges did the England test team face during McCullum's tenure?
The team faced mounting losses, scrutiny after a 4-1 Ashes defeat, and off-field incidents affecting team culture.

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