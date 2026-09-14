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Serbia's President Vucic says he will run for prime minister amid student protests - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Serbia's President Vucic says he will run for prime minister amid student protests

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Politics Elections Serbia News

President Vucic Announces Candidacy for Serbian Prime Minister Amid Protests

Vucic's Announcement and the Political Climate in Serbia

President Vucic's Decision to Run for Prime Minister

BELGRADE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, a populist who has been ‌president or prime minister for 12 years, said he would run for prime minister in an October 25 election, and thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Belgrade on Monday.

Background: Anti-Corruption Demonstrations

Vucic has faced nearly two years of student-led anti-corruption demonstrations triggered by a railway station roof collapse that killed 16 people in the city of Novi Sad in November 2024.

Opposition Movements and Public Response

On Monday evening, thousands gathered in central Belgrade to support parliamentary candidates for the "Students Win" movement, the main opposition. The candidates submitted certified signatures of their supporters, the initial step to get on the ballot.

Snap Election and Vucic's Resignation Announcement

Vucic, who said in June he would resign but did not give a date, called the snap election for October 25.

"I would like to inform you that on September 27 I will resign as president," Vucic told Pink TV on Sunday evening. "That evening I will address the nation and thank people for their support."

Support from Other Opposition Parties

Some opposition parties including the Democratic Party and Kreni Promeni Movement have pledged their support to the student movement and will not field candidates.

Student Activism and Demands

At the rally, students carried Serbian flags and shouted "Students Win."

"We, as students, want to reset the system and start everything from the beginning, so that institutions can do their jobs," said student Stefan Lukic, who attended the event.

Allegations Against Vucic and His Allies

Students and opposition parties accuse Vucic and his allies of corruption and controlling the media, which they deny.

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Vučić—at Serbia’s helm for 12 years—plans to resign September 27 and run for prime minister in the snap October 25 election (apnews.com)
  • The student‑led “Students Win” movement formally entered the election, backed by opposition parties like Democratic Party and Kreni Promeni (apnews.com)
  • Protests began after the Novi Sad railway station canopy collapsed on November 1, 2024, killing 16 people and triggering Serbia’s largest anti‑corruption movement via student occupations and mass rallies (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is President Vucic running for prime minister in Serbia?
President Vucic announced he will run for prime minister in the October 25 election following nearly two years of anti-corruption protests.
What triggered the recent student protests in Serbia?
The protests began after a railway station roof collapse in Novi Sad killed 16 people in November 2024, sparking anti-corruption demonstrations.
Which movements and parties are supporting the student protests?
The 'Students Win' movement leads the protests, with support from opposition parties like the Democratic Party and Kreni Promeni Movement.
What are the main accusations against President Vucic and his allies?
Students and opposition parties accuse Vucic and his allies of corruption and controlling the media, which they deny.

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