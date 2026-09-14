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Prince Harry's children moving school after two days over security concerns - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Prince Harry's children moving school after two days over security concerns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Prince Harry's Children Change Schools in UK After Security Concerns Raised

Security Concerns Prompt School Change for Prince Harry's Children

By Michael Holden

Relocation and Schooling in the UK

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The children of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are to swap schools after just two days because of concerns over the security of transporting them, the couple's spokesperson said on Monday.

Last month, Harry, the younger son of King Charles, and his family relocated to Britain after six years of living in California, with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, starting school in September.

Privacy and School Details

The location of their new home and details of the children's school have been kept private. But on Monday, a spokesperson for the couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, confirmed reports that Archie and Lilibet were changing schools after just two days.

Security Team's Assessment

The distance between their home and the original school, with heavy traffic in the area, had caused concern for their security team.

"The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family's security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements," the spokesperson said.

"The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family. This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there."

Background: Royal Status and Security Arrangements

The couple stepped down from royal duties and moved to the U.S. in 2020, leading to estrangement ​and awkward relations with the royal family as they delivered a series of barbed comments about the institution.

Their return came as a surprise, with even the monarch unaware of their plans until just days before it became public.

Current Living Arrangements

Harry and Meghan are not living in a royal residence and will remain non-working royals, as agreed with the late Queen Elizabeth before their move.

Official Status and Security Review

Their status as private citizens was confirmed in a letter authorised by Charles and sent to senior ​British officials last week, a step which their spokesperson said had come as a surprise to Harry and Meghan.

The prince has also been critical of the government's decision to strip him and his family of ​automatic police ⁠protection afforded to other senior royals, with a bespoke system put in place instead.

Harry's security is currently being reviewed by a government committee, and the couple's spokesperson confirmed that Meghan's situation is also being looked at again for the first time since they moved away from Britain.

(Reporting by Michael Holden, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Key Takeaways

  • Archie (7) and Lilibet (5) were moved schools after only two days due to security risks from heavy traffic near their original school, per the couple’s spokesperson.
  • The family's return to the UK has reignited debate over their protection status—currently limited to a police liaison number despite renewed RAVEC reviews.
  • Experts warn that the absence of physical state-backed protection places the Sussex family at elevated risk, particularly amid documented threats from extremist actors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Prince Harry's children changing schools?
Archie and Lilibet are changing schools due to security concerns related to the distance and traffic between their new home and the original school.
Where did Prince Harry and Meghan move from?
Prince Harry and Meghan relocated to Britain after living in California for six years.
Are the details of the new school and home public?
No, the location of their new home and the children's school have been kept private for security reasons.
What is the current security arrangement for the family?
A bespoke security system is in place after government decisions, and both Harry's and Meghan's protection are under review.
Are Harry and Meghan resuming royal duties in the UK?
No, they remain non-working royals and are not residing in a royal residence.

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