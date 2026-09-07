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UK's Healey says he won't comment on tax policy ahead of budget - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Healey says he won't comment on tax policy ahead of budget

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Finance Banking Tax Policy UK economy Government

UK's John Healey Reaffirms No Tax Comments Before First Budget Announcement

John Healey's Stance on Tax Policy Ahead of Budget

Finance Minister's Refusal to Comment

COVENTRY, England, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister John Healey said he would not be commenting on tax policy ahead of his first budget due on October 28, when asked by reporters about future tax hikes after he made a speech in central England.

"If I respond to those questions, I'm only going to fuel more speculation," Healey said on Monday.

Budgetary Pressures and Government Spending Plans

Need for Increased Revenue

He faces pressure to raise billions of pounds in tax at his first budget to offset higher borrowing costs and fund Prime Minister Andy Burnham's plans for expanded social care and more defence spending.

Labour Party Manifesto Commitments

Healey on Monday repeated a pledge that the Burnham government, in power since July, was committed to the Labour Party's 2024 manifesto commitments not to raise the rates of income tax, value-added tax, corporation tax or social security contributions.

"We made very strong, very clear, very specific commitments in our manifesto in 2024 on tax. That was what the public backed. That is what we're keeping," he said.

Alternative Tax Options

Potential Areas for Tax Changes

That leaves him with a limited range of options which include changes to capital gains tax, property taxes or implementing a wealth tax.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, writing by Sarah Young, editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Healey will not discuss tax policy before the October 28 Budget to avoid speculation.
  • Labour government remains committed to not raising income tax, VAT, corporation tax or social security rates per its 2024 manifesto (labour.org.uk).
  • To meet funding needs and offset borrowing costs, options include capital gains, property or wealth taxes (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Will John Healey comment on UK tax policy before the budget?
No, John Healey stated he will not comment on tax policy ahead of his first budget to avoid speculation.
What tax rates has the Labour government pledged not to raise?
The Labour government pledged not to raise income tax, value-added tax, corporation tax, or social security contributions.
Why is there pressure on Healey to increase taxes?
Healey faces pressure to raise taxes to offset higher borrowing costs and fund expanded social care and defence spending.
What other tax options are available to the UK government?
Options may include changes to capital gains tax, property taxes, or introducing a wealth tax.
When is John Healey's first budget scheduled?
John Healey's first budget is due on October 28.

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