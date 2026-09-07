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Far-right AfD courts conservative support after historic German state election win - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Far-right AfD courts conservative support after historic German state election win

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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AfD's Historic Win in Saxony-Anhalt Election Prompts Coalition Talks

AfD's Election Victory and Its Political Implications

By Miranda Murray

AfD Surges Ahead in Saxony-Anhalt

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Alternative for Germany appealed on Monday to lawmakers from Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservatives to support its bid to rule Saxony-Anhalt after the far-right party surged into first place in the eastern German state's election.

The anti-immigrant, pro-Russia AfD won nearly 44% of the vote, official results showed, an outcome that underlined the deep unpopularity of Merz's ruling coalition and also triggered alarm among Germany's neighbours, France and Poland.

However, the party — which wants to deport immigrants, halt support for Ukraine and ditch the euro — has fallen short of an absolute majority in the state legislature, winning 39 of the 83 seats, and hopes to win over individual conservative lawmakers.

Challenges to the "Firewall" Policy

The election result raises serious questions about the longstanding refusal of Germany's mainstream parties, including Merz's Christian Democrats (CDU), to work with the AfD, a policy known as the "firewall". The AfD says this is undemocratic.

"Politics always means compromise," national AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla told German broadcaster ARD, appealing to CDU lawmakers to make a "centre-right conservative majority" in Saxony-Anhalt possible.

The CDU needs to ask itself what conclusions it draws from this disastrous election result, he added.

"Partisan games really ought to be a thing of the past," he told German radio, referring to the firewall policy.

Coalition Possibilities and AfD's Leadership Ambitions

Ulrich Siegmund, the party's lead candidate in the state, said he hoped to become Saxony-Anhalt's state premier if the AfD could build a stable majority in the legislature, and said it would hold discussions with various parliamentary groups there.

'An Affront to Voters': Reactions from Other Parties

The only German party that has signalled readiness to work with the AfD is the populist left-wing BSW, which on Monday echoed Chrupalla's criticism of the "firewall" policy.

"Even the mere attempt to forge another 'firewall' coalition (by the other mainstream parties to keep the AfD out of power in Saxony-Anhalt) would be an affront to the voters," said Sahra Wagenknecht, the face of the left-wing populist BSW.

BSW's Stance and Potential Role

The BSW shares the AfD's hostility towards mass immigration, which it says undermines local workers' rights, and also advocates for ending Germany's support for Ukraine and restoring ties with Moscow.

The BSW could help clear the way for Siegmund to become state premier by abstaining in a parliamentary vote. That could allow him to head a minority government, although Siegmund has previously rejected such a scenario.

Security Concerns and AfD's National Ambitions

Germany's intelligence services have branded the AfD as "extremist", allowing them to step up surveillance of the country's biggest opposition party. The AfD strongly rejects the label.

Saxony-Anhalt is a relatively small state, and one of the poorest in Germany's former communist east, but Alice Weidel, the AfD's other national co-leader, hailed Sunday's result as a milestone and said her party aimed to win at least 40% in the next national election, due in 2029.

'Very, Very Worrying Signal': International and Economic Reactions

European Neighbours Respond

In the first international reaction to the election result, French Finance Minister Roland Lescure told RTL radio it "sends out a very, very worrying signal".

"This shows that we face a major challenge in the face of a populist wave which is spreading around the world today and which we must resist," said Lescure, whose own country holds national elections next year that could see far-right veteran Marine Le Pen become president of France.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski also described Sunday's outcome in Saxony-Anhalt as "a very worrying sign".

Election Data and Economic Impact

The AfD won 43.8% of the vote, according to the official election results, more than doubling its support from the last state election in 2021. The CDU's share almost halved to 17.2%, with about 83,000 former CDU voters switching to the AfD.

CDU's Struggles and Eurozone Stability

CDU state candidate Sven Schulze attributed part of his party's poor performance to developments in Berlin, where Merz —  the most unpopular chancellor in German history — is struggling to revive Germany's sluggish economic growth. The euro was little changed in Monday trade but analysts are closely monitoring the surge in support for far-right parties across Europe, noting that the AfD wants to take Germany out of the common currency.

"This development is dangerous for the longer term stability of the single currency," XTB research director Kathleen Brooks said.

"The next few years could see waves of political change in Europe and a shift to the right in the two largest economies. This may not be a problem for FX traders today, but it is a problem for tomorrow."

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Andreas RinkeEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • AfD's nearly 44% share in the state vote marks an unprecedented regional breakthrough for the far‑right in postwar Germany, though the party still lacks an outright majority in the 83‑seat legislature (39 seats).
  • France’s Finance Minister Roland Lescure called the result "a very, very worrying signal," echoing concerns about the spread of populism; Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk condemned those celebrating the AfD win as "idiots or traitors."
  • The outcome challenges Germany’s traditional "firewall" policy keeping mainstream parties from cooperating with AfD, while regional observers and intelligence agencies note the heightened stakes — AfD is under extremist surveillance and its rise influences the larger European political landscape.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of the vote did the AfD win in Saxony-Anhalt?
The AfD won nearly 44% of the vote in the Saxony-Anhalt state election.
Why is AfD seeking support from conservative lawmakers?
AfD fell short of an absolute majority and is hoping to form a centre-right majority by winning over individual conservative CDU lawmakers.
What are key policies supported by the AfD?
AfD supports anti-immigration measures, ending support for Ukraine, restoring ties with Russia, and exiting the euro.

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