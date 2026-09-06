GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK finance minister Healey seeks growth through decentralising power - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK finance minister Healey seeks growth through decentralising power

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Economy policy investment Government

Finance Minister Healey Pushes for Growth by Decentralising Power Across UK

Healey's Vision for Economic Growth and Fiscal Discipline

Introduction: Healey's First Major Speech

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister, John Healey, will use his first major speech since taking office seven weeks ago to set out how Prime Minister Andy Burnham's plan to devolve power away from central government can help revive growth across the country.

Empowering City Regions for Local Growth

Announcing New Powers and Investment Initiatives

In a speech at a manufacturing site on Monday, Healey is expected to announce plans to give city regions greater powers to develop local industrial strategies and attract private investment, as part of a push to bring growth to "every postcode".

Creating Conditions for Wealth and Investment

"I want to see wealth creation in this country. I want to see businesses make a profit. And to create the conditions for that we need an active, accountable state at all levels to remove blockages and create the conditions for more investment," Healey is expected to say, according to a release from his office.

Fiscal Discipline Amid Economic Challenges

Commitment to Fiscal Responsibility

He will also use the speech to stress his commitment to "fiscal discipline" as he pursues faster growth in Britain's sluggish economy.

Challenges Ahead of the Debut Budget

Investor Concerns and Economic Pressures

The challenges have been mounting for Healey ahead of his debut budget on October 28, as investors worry about the inflationary impact of rising oil prices from the Iran war, shrinking budget headroom, and rising spending commitments.

Targeted Funding for Innovation in the North

Healey will announce that £150 million ($203 million) of funding already allocated from the British Business Bank will be earmarked for innovative firms in the north of England, pumping in between £5 million and £15 million designed to attract additional private capital.

Adhering to Fiscal Rules Amid Spending Plans

Balancing Budgets and Tax Revenues

Healey and Burnham have already pledged to stick to the fiscal rules adopted by the previous government, including a target of balancing day-to-day spending with tax revenues by the end of the decade.

Pressure to Raise Taxes

But given Burnham's plans for expanded social care and more defence spending, Healey is already under pressure to raise billions of pounds in tax at the budget.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7396 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah YoungEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Healey’s first major speech aligns with PM Burnham’s agenda of devolving power to city regions to drive local industrial strategies and investment.
  • £150 million of British Business Bank funds will target innovative firms in northern England, aiming to mobilise additional private capital.
  • Healey emphasises maintaining fiscal discipline while navigating inflation risks from rising oil prices, tightening budget headroom, and social care and defence spending pressures.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is John Healey's plan for boosting UK economic growth?
Healey plans to decentralise power, giving city regions more control to develop local strategies and attract investment.
How much funding is allocated for innovative firms in the north of England?
£150 million from the British Business Bank will support innovative firms in northern England.
What fiscal rules will Healey and Burnham follow?
They will maintain earlier fiscal rules, aiming to balance day-to-day spending with tax revenues by decade's end.
What economic challenges is Healey facing ahead of the budget?
Healey faces concerns over inflation, shrinking budget headroom, and increased spending commitments.
When is John Healey's first budget scheduled?
Healey's debut budget is scheduled for October 28.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for EU to give Greenland a cash boost amid Trump annexation drive

EU to give Greenland a cash boost amid Trump annexation drive

Image for Far-right AfD wins historic victory in German state election

Far-right AfD wins historic victory in German state election

Image for UK recruiters see first rise in permanent role hiring since 2022

UK recruiters see first rise in permanent role hiring since 2022

Image for Britain's Gamma to get higher bid from Dutch private equity firm, Sunday Times says

Britain's Gamma to get higher bid from Dutch private equity firm, Sunday Times says

Image for Iran to tackle economic issues, says further attacks will be 'more painful'

Iran to tackle economic issues, says further attacks will be 'more painful'

Image for US envoys hope for new Ukraine-Russia talks soon after visits to both capitals

US envoys hope for new Ukraine-Russia talks soon after visits to both capitals

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Son of EssilorLuxottica founder calls for new strategy for eyewear group
Son of EssilorLuxottica founder calls for new strategy for eyewear group
Image for Poland says suspected airspace violation caused by bird flock
Poland says suspected airspace violation caused by bird flock
Image for At least 25 killed in bus crash on Cape Verde's Fogo island, agency says
At least 25 killed in bus crash on Cape Verde's Fogo island, agency says
Image for OPEC+ keeps oil output policy unchanged for October 
OPEC+ keeps oil output policy unchanged for October 
Image for Germany plans anti-sabotage shield after airport drone attack
Germany plans anti-sabotage shield after airport drone attack
Image for Moscow not ruling out trilateral meeting of Russian, US and Chinese leaders, agencies report
Moscow not ruling out trilateral meeting of Russian, US and Chinese leaders, agencies report
Image for Greek PM rules out snap elections after unveiling tax cuts, wage hikes
Greek PM rules out snap elections after unveiling tax cuts, wage hikes
Image for German space rocket reaches orbit in Europe's first commercial launch
German space rocket reaches orbit in Europe's first commercial launch
Image for UK business minister to meet Jaguar Land Rover CEO over job cuts
UK business minister to meet Jaguar Land Rover CEO over job cuts
Image for US, Iranian forces fire at vessels in waters near Iran
US, Iranian forces fire at vessels in waters near Iran
Image for Greek PM unveils plan to boost incomes ahead of elections
Greek PM unveils plan to boost incomes ahead of elections
Image for Milei finds unity in pushback against Falkland Islands oil project
Milei finds unity in pushback against Falkland Islands oil project
View All Finance Posts