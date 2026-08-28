GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Germany says gas storage injections pick up as LNG market conditions improve - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Germany says gas storage injections pick up as LNG market conditions improve

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Energy Markets

Germany Accelerates Gas Storage Amid Improved LNG Market and Lower Asian Demand

Germany's Gas Storage Efforts and Market Dynamics

Active Gas Storage and Market Conditions

BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The German government said on Friday that gas operators were actively filling storage facilities, citing improved price dynamics and weaker competition from Asia for liquefied natural gas cargoes.

German gas storage sites were 51.64% full, an economy ministry spokesperson told a regular government press conference, adding that operators had injected significant volumes in recent days.

Price Improvements and Asian Demand

"The winter-summer price spread - which was always the problem, as prices were too high - has improved a bit, which may be one factor," the spokesperson said.

"Another factor is that the heatwave in Asia has subsided, meaning cargo shipments are no longer heading there but are instead being purchased here."

Storage Targets and Industry Perspectives

Government Goals and Industry Assessment

Germany aims to have its storage caverns at 70% of capacity by the beginning of November - a target that energy lobby group BDEW described this month as achievable, though a challenge.

Monitoring and Market Functionality

The government is closely monitoring the situation, the spokesperson said, adding that the ministry expects market participants to continue filling facilities.

"The market has always fulfilled this task and we continue to see that the market is functioning," the spokesperson said.

Security of Supply and Broader Considerations

Beyond Storage Percentages

However, the spokesperson cautioned against focusing solely on storage levels, saying a specific storage percentage did not by itself determine whether supplies could be considered secure.

"It is not about exactly reaching 70%," the spokesperson said, adding that security of supply depended on a broader assessment that included Germany's LNG import terminals and the ability to increase imports from western European countries.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Gas injections into storage have increased amid improving winter–summer price differentials and reduced competition from Asia (spglobal.com).
  • Current storage at ~51–52% is significantly below last year’s level and well below the early-November goal of 70%, which experts say is increasingly tight to meet (fnb-gas.de).
  • Germany highlights that storage percentage alone isn’t the sole indicator of supply security—it also depends on LNG terminal capacity and European import flexibility (bundesregierung.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Germany's gas storage injections increasing?
Injections are increasing due to improved price dynamics and reduced competition from Asia for LNG cargoes.
What percentage of Germany’s gas storage sites are currently full?
As of the report, German gas storage sites were 51.64% full.
What is Germany’s gas storage target for November?
Germany aims to have its storage caverns at 70% capacity by early November.
How has the Asian market affected Germany’s LNG imports?
A subsiding heatwave in Asia reduced demand there, redirecting LNG cargoes to Germany.
Does reaching 70% storage guarantee energy supply security for Germany?
No, security of supply depends on overall imports and infrastructure, not just storage percentage.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Dollar heads for weekly gain as Warsh remarks awaited

Dollar heads for weekly gain as Warsh remarks awaited

Image for Reactions to the death of Norway's King Harald

Reactions to the death of Norway's King Harald

Image for Explainer-Can Volkswagen sidestep board opposition to push through its overhaul?

Explainer-Can Volkswagen sidestep board opposition to push through its overhaul?

Image for Deliveroo's Italian arm to pay workers 40% more after labour exploitation probe

Deliveroo's Italian arm to pay workers 40% more after labour exploitation probe

Image for Nepal and China resume flood rescue after lake threat eases, death toll tops 500

Nepal and China resume flood rescue after lake threat eases, death toll tops 500

Image for Sweden to deploy fighter jets, war ships to Finland

Sweden to deploy fighter jets, war ships to Finland

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for London stocks tick higher ahead of Warsh's Jackson Hole speech
London stocks tick higher ahead of Warsh's Jackson Hole speech
Image for Poll finds Icelandic voters swing to narrowly opposing EU membership
Poll finds Icelandic voters swing to narrowly opposing EU membership
Image for Sterling heads for weekly loss, focus on Jackson Hole symposium
Sterling heads for weekly loss, focus on Jackson Hole symposium
Image for Le Pen seeks to woo French business leaders at first presidential debate
Le Pen seeks to woo French business leaders at first presidential debate
Image for Oil holds steady, on track for weekly fall on US-Iran talks stalemate
Oil holds steady, on track for weekly fall on US-Iran talks stalemate
Image for Bertelsmann could strike more deals in coming months, CEO says
Bertelsmann could strike more deals in coming months, CEO says
Image for Russia strikes Ukraine's capital with waves of drones
Russia strikes Ukraine's capital with waves of drones
Image for Baltic Sea nations plan drone defence task force, Germany says
Baltic Sea nations plan drone defence task force, Germany says
Image for Shares set for weekly gain, FX, bonds await Warsh's Jackson Hole debut
Shares set for weekly gain, FX, bonds await Warsh's Jackson Hole debut
Image for Russia's Sberbank sees more rate cuts, higher growth this year despite Ukrainian attacks
Russia's Sberbank sees more rate cuts, higher growth this year despite Ukrainian attacks
Image for Flat French growth in the second quarter puts outlook at risk
Flat French growth in the second quarter puts outlook at risk
Image for German unemployment rises slightly less than expected in August
German unemployment rises slightly less than expected in August
View All Finance Posts