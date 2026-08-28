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Portugal locks in €16.3 billion in EU grants under post-pandemic plan - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Portugal locks in €16.3 billion in EU grants under post-pandemic plan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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Finance Banking European Union Economy Post-pandemic Recovery

Portugal Qualifies for €16.3 Billion in EU Grants After Completing 44 Reforms

Portugal's Completion of EU-Mandated Reforms and Access to Recovery Funds

Overview of Portugal's EU Recovery Plan

LISBON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Portugal has completed all 44 reforms required by Brussels under its post-pandemic recovery plan to qualify it for €16.3 billion ($18.98 billion) in EU grants available to fund more than 100 projects, its economy minister said on Friday.

Allocation and Funding Breakdown

• Portugal was allocated €21.9 billion under the EU's €750 billion NextGenerationEU post-pandemic recovery programme launched in 2021, including €16.3 billion in grants and €5.6 billion in loans.

Investment Projects and Reform Conditions

• Its recovery plan provides funding for 117 investment projects, conditional on the implementation of 44 reforms covering housing, healthcare, education, public administration, energy and the digital transition.

Deadline for Reforms

• To secure EU funds, member states must complete Brussels-mandated reforms by Monday.

Statements from Economy Minister Manuel Castro Almeida

• Economy Minister Manuel Castro Almeida told a news conference that Portugal had "fully implemented the planned reforms and met all of the plan's milestones and targets, securing the full €16.326 billion in grants".

• "It would have been disastrous for the country if we had missed this opportunity," he said, adding that the plan's loan component was also expected to be fully utilised.

Revisions and Future Funding

• Since its launch in 2021, Portugal's recovery plan has been revised several times, with projects deemed unlikely to meet Monday's deadline replaced by others capable of being completed on time.

• Castro Almeida said many of the projects removed from the plan would now be financed through other EU funds, the European Investment Bank and the state budget.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8590 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Portugal has delivered all 44 mandatory reforms and 283 of 379 milestones, ensuring eligibility for the full €16.326 billion in grants under the NextGenerationEU facility (reforms-investments.ec.europa.eu).
  • The recovery plan includes 117 investment projects across sectors such as housing, healthcare, education, energy and digital, with contingency reprogramming allowing delayed projects to be financed via other EU funds, the European Investment Bank or the state budget (reforms-investments.ec.europa.eu).
  • The plan originally allocated €21.9 billion (€16.3 billion in grants and €5.6 billion in loans), and Portugal has received about 79% of the total allocation so far, preparing a final payment request to secure full disbursement by end‑2026 (reforms-investments.ec.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much funding did Portugal secure under the EU post-pandemic recovery plan?
Portugal secured €16.3 billion in EU grants by meeting all required reforms under its recovery plan.
What were the conditions for Portugal to receive the EU recovery grants?
Portugal had to complete 44 reforms covering areas like housing, healthcare, and digital transition to unlock the funds.
How many investment projects are covered by Portugal’s recovery plan?
The recovery plan provides funding for 117 investment projects contingent on reform completion.
What happens to projects that couldn't meet the EU-imposed deadline?
Projects unlikely to finish on time were replaced or will now be financed through other EU sources or state budget.
What is the total allocation for Portugal under the EU's NextGenerationEU programme?
Portugal was allocated €21.9 billion, including €16.3 billion in grants and €5.6 billion in loans.

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