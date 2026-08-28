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Sweden to deploy fighter jets, warships to Finland - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sweden to deploy fighter jets, warships to Finland

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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Finance Markets Geopolitics

Sweden Sends Fighter Jets and Warships to Support Finnish Security Till 2026

Sweden and Finland Strengthen Defense Cooperation Amid Rising Security Concerns

Swedish Military Support for Finland

STOCKHOLM, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Sweden's military will participate in the surveillance and protection of Finland's territory with Gripen fighter jets and corvette warship, at least until the end of 2026, Finland's defence forces said on Friday.

Enhancing Air Surveillance Capabilities

"The Swedish equipment strengthens air surveillance in particular, releasing the Finnish Defence Forces' own resources for repelling violations and incidents, if need be," Finland's military said in a statement.

Bilateral Defense Cooperation and NATO Membership

The neighbouring countries, NATO's two newest members, already have a close bilateral defence cooperation. Finland has a 1,340-kilometre (833-mile) long eastern border with Russia.

Sweden's Response to Finland's Request

"Sweden has responded to a request from Finland to strengthen its air defence due to the deteriorating security situation," Sweden's Defence Minister Pal Jonson told Reuters, adding that the Swedish armed forces may under the agreement, if necessary, help Finland repel violations of Finnish territory.

Additional Swedish Military Contributions

Besides fighter jets and vessels with drone combat capabilities, Sweden may also contribute ground-based anti-drone systems, he said. 

Regional Security Concerns and NATO Borders

Drone Incursions and the Ukraine Conflict

Military drones straying into the airspace of Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are stoking concerns that the war in Ukraine is spilling over into NATO's northern borders with Russia. As Ukraine steps up attacks on Russian Baltic Sea oil shipping ports, some of its drones have missed their targets and led to security warnings in neighbouring countries.

Defense Industry Collaboration

SAAB's Missile System Order

Sweden's SAAB, the maker of Gripen, said separately on Friday it had won a 1.2 billion crown ($126 million) order from Finland for its RBS 70 NG portable air defence missile system. 

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 9.5219 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Louise Rasmussen and Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Sweden’s deployment of fighter jets and a corvette enhances Finland’s air surveillance and frees up Finnish forces for other defence tasks. (regeringen.se)
  • This deployment strengthens NATO’s deterrence posture on its northern flank and builds on longstanding Swedish‑Finnish defence cooperation. (forsvarsmakten.se)
  • Saab’s SEK 1.2 billion contract to deliver the RBS 70 NG gives Finland a modern, short‑range air‑defence system with laser-guided missiles, automated tracking, and night capability. (saab.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Sweden sending fighter jets and warships to Finland?
Sweden is sending Gripen fighter jets and warships to Finland to strengthen air surveillance and help protect Finnish territory amid rising security concerns in the Baltic region.
How long will Sweden participate in Finland's defense?
Sweden will participate in Finland’s defense operations at least until the end of 2026.
What Swedish military equipment will be used in Finland?
Sweden will deploy Gripen fighter jets, warships with drone combat capabilities, and may also contribute ground-based anti-drone systems.
What recent defense contract did SAAB secure with Finland?
SAAB won a 1.2 billion crown ($126 million) order from Finland for the RBS 70 NG portable air defense missile system.
What is causing increased security concerns in the Baltic region?
Military drones straying into Baltic airspace and the spillover of the Ukraine conflict are causing heightened security concerns for Finland and its neighbors.

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