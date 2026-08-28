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Israeli strike kills three in West Bank; Israel says it targeted Hamas operative - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Israeli strike kills three in West Bank; Israel says it targeted Hamas operative

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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headlines Middle East Conflicts security Israeli-Palestinian Geopolitics

Israeli Airstrike Kills Three in Jenin, West Bank, Targeting Alleged Hamas Operative

Details and Aftermath of the Jenin Airstrike

Overview of the Airstrike

JENIN, West Bank, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Israel's military said it carried out an airstrike in the West Bank on Friday that killed a Palestinian it described as a Hamas militant operative as well as two of his accomplices, in a rare use of deadly Israeli air power in the occupied territory.

Reactions from Hamas and Israeli Military

Hamas condemned the strike but did not claim the person targeted — whom the Israeli military named as Qais Bitawi — as a member. The strike targeted a car in the area of Jenin in the northern West Bank, the military and medics said.

Background on Jenin and Regional Tensions

The West Bank has seen a surge in militant Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians as well as military raids into Palestinian towns. The northern West Bank, where Jenin sits, was the site of a major Israeli assault last year, which the military says was aimed at targeting militant strongholds.

Profile of Qais Bitawi and Military Claims

In a statement, the military said Bitawi was involved in directing, funding and executing attacks on Israeli civilians and security forces. It said he maintained ties with Hamas members in Gaza, where the group is based, as well as abroad.

Humanitarian Impact and Response

Ambulance Access and Medical Response

The Palestine Red Crescent ambulance service said Israeli ground troops raided the site of the drone strike, briefly detained medics and prevented them from transporting those wounded or killed to hospital.

Israel's military did not immediately provide comment on the ambulance service's statements.

Displacement and Human Rights Concerns

Israel's 2025 operations in the northern West Bank forced thousands of Palestinians from their homes, with Israeli forces clearing out refugee camps and maintaining their longest presence in some West Bank cities for decades.

Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of war crimes and crimes against humanity over what it said were forced expulsions. Israel denies committing such crimes.

Related Strikes in Gaza

Details of the Gaza Strikes

In Gaza, where the U.S. has been working to salvage a deal that would disarm Hamas militants in exchange for Israel withdrawing from the territory, at least five Palestinians were killed in three Israeli strikes on Friday, Gaza health officials said.

Casualties and Locations

Those incidents included an Israeli strike near Deir Al-Balah that killed three people from the same family; a strike on a motorbike that killed one in Gaza City; and a separate strike in Gaza City that killed one Palestinian, according to health officials.

The Israeli military did not immediately provide comment on the strikes.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mohamad Torokman, Ali Sawafta, Nidal al-Mughrabi and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Israeli military conducted a rare airstrike in the West Bank city of Jenin targeting Qais Bitawi—a figure they described as a Hamas-linked operative—and two of his accomplices, killing all three. This marks infrequent deployment of Israeli air power in the occupied territory. (jpost.com)
  • Qais Bitawi was accused by the Israeli Defense Forces of directing, funding, and executing attacks on Israeli civilians and security forces, with connections to Hamas members in Gaza and abroad. (reddit.com)
  • The strike occurred amid a spike in settler attacks and IDF raids in the northern West Bank, part of a broader pattern of military operations that have displaced thousands, drawn criticism from human rights groups, and risk further fueling militancy. (ochaopt.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was targeted in the Israeli airstrike in the West Bank?
The Israeli airstrike targeted Qais Bitawi, whom the military described as a Hamas operative, along with two of his accomplices.
Where did the Israeli airstrike take place?
The strike occurred in Jenin, located in the northern West Bank.
What did the Israeli military say about the target?
The military stated that Bitawi was involved in planning, funding, and executing attacks on Israeli civilians and forces.
What was Hamas’s response to the airstrike?
Hamas condemned the strike but did not claim Qais Bitawi as a member.
How did the strike affect medics and civilians in the area?
Israeli ground troops briefly detained medics at the site and prevented them from transporting the wounded or killed to hospitals.

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