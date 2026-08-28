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Britain needs clear economic plan to drive growth, Asda boss says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain needs clear economic plan to drive growth, Asda boss says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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Asda Chairman Calls for Clear Economic Growth Strategy for Britain

Allan Leighton Urges Policy Shift to Support Business Growth

By James Davey

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Britain needs a clear economic strategy focused on supporting growth rather than holding it back, the boss of supermarket group Asda said on Friday.

Critique of Current Government Policies

Asda's executive chairman Allan Leighton, who in a five decade career has also chaired Britain's Co-operative Group and the Royal Mail, said the Labour government that came to power in 2024 had inhibited growth by piling costs on to business, such as higher employer taxes and packaging levies.

Call for Change Under New Leadership

He wants that to change under new Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his new finance minister John Healey, who will present his first budget on October 28.

Leighton's Perspective on Economic Planning

"We haven't had an economic plan for growth, we had an economic plan that inhibited growth, so just changing that would make a big difference," Leighton told reporters after Asda updated on third quarter trading.

"If on top of that they could introduce some things that actually encourages businesses to go even faster for growth that would be even better."

Support for Finance Minister John Healey

BACKING FOR FINANCE MINISTER HEALEY

Leighton backed Healey: "He is a very sensible guy, I think he'll probably be quite a good chancellor."

Contrasting Views from Retail Sector

On Thursday, the Financial Times reported that Mike Ashley, the retail billionaire behind Frasers Group, had lambasted Burnham's proposals to revive British shops as "delusional" and "populist", and warned that the country's high streets would be "further devastated" unless taxes were cut.

However, Healey, like his predecessor Rachel Reeves, has little, if any, room for tax cuts given the pressure on the public finances.

Impact of Drought on Food Inflation

Leighton also said that England's ongoing drought meant more food inflation was inevitable.

"In produce there is bound to be some because of the production capacity and capability at this moment in time," he said.

However, he said Asda continued to inflate "behind the rest of the market."

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Key Takeaways

  • Asda’s Allan Leighton criticises current government policy for inhibiting growth via increased employer taxes and levies, calling for a shift to pro-growth measures.
  • Labour’s first Autumn Budget under Chancellor John Healey is set for 28 October, focusing on fiscal discipline and devolving power and investment across the UK.
  • England’s severe drought is pushing food inflation higher, with farmers facing poor yields, earlier harvests, reliance on imports and rising wholesale prices.

Frequently Asked Questions

What economic changes does Asda's boss propose for Britain?
Asda's chairman Allan Leighton urges the government to adopt a clear economic plan focused on driving growth instead of increasing business costs.
Why does Leighton criticize the Labour government's policies?
Leighton argues current policies inhibit growth by increasing employer taxes and implementing packaging levies, making it harder for businesses to expand.
Who is the new UK Prime Minister mentioned in the article?
The new UK Prime Minister is Andy Burnham, who took office in 2024.
What role will John Healey play in Britain's economic future?
John Healey is the new finance minister set to present his first budget, which could outline changes to the current economic strategy.
How is England's drought impacting food inflation?
The ongoing drought is expected to drive further food inflation due to reduced production capacity in the produce sector.

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