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Berlin city government says it won't submit to extortion after pre-election cyberattack - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Berlin city government says it won't submit to extortion after pre-election cyberattack

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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Finance cybersecurity Politics Europe

Berlin City Rejects Extortion Attempts After Pre-Election Cyberattack

City Government Response and Election Security

Official Statements from Berlin Leadership

BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Berlin's city government will not allow itself to be extorted following a cyberattack on its network, Mayor Kai Wegner said in a statement on Friday, less than a month before the city-state holds elections.

Joint Statement from Mayor and Interior Senator

• In a joint statement, Wegner and Berlin's interior senator, Iris Spranger, said: "The state of Berlin will not submit to extortion," without giving further details.

Details of the Cyberattack and Ransom Demands

• Broadcaster RBB reported on Thursday evening that Berlin had received ransom demands for an unspecified amount following the attack.

Impact Assessment and Data Security

Extent of the Data Breach

• Officials could not yet provide details on the content or scope of the affected data because the extent of the breach was still being examined, Wegner said at a press conference.

Election Infrastructure and Data Protection

• Spranger said the city's election infrastructure had not been affected and that, according to security officials, no data related to the election had been compromised.

Upcoming Elections and Political Context

Berlin State Parliament Elections

• Berlin is set to elect a new state parliament on September 20. Wegner - a conservative - said in July that he will not seek another term as mayor.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Cian Muenster and Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • Mayor Kai Wegner and Interior Senator Iris Spranger firmly reject ransom demands, declaring “the state of Berlin will not submit to extortion” (berlin.de).
  • Forensic analysis shows data may have been exfiltrated between August 7 and 12, including possibly sensitive personal information; investigations by LKA, BSI, prosecutors and a US cybersecurity firm are ongoing (berlin.de).
  • Officials affirm that election systems remain secure and unaffected; services like housing benefit applications are impacted but being restored as administrations come back online (berlin.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Berlin's city government network?
Berlin's city government network suffered a cyberattack, with subsequent ransom demands from attackers.
How is Berlin's government responding to the cyberattack?
The city government, including the mayor and interior senator, has stated it will not submit to extortion.
Is there information on the ransom amount demanded after the hack?
Broadcaster RBB reported ransom demands were made, but the specific amount has not been disclosed.

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