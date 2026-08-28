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Poland sees 2027 budget deficit at 7.1% of GDP, growth at 3% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poland sees 2027 budget deficit at 7.1% of GDP, growth at 3%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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Poland Projects Record Defence Spending and 7.1% Budget Deficit for 2027

Poland’s 2027 Budget Outlook and Defence Expenditure

By Karol Badohal and Pawel Florkiewicz

WARSAW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Poland expects its general government deficit to remain unchanged at 7.1% of GDP in 2027, the same level now planned for this year, fuelled by record deliveries of military equipment, Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski said on Friday.

The government had previously assumed a deficit of 6.8% of GDP for this year, down from 7.3% in 2025.

Record Military Equipment Deliveries

"The level of military equipment deliveries forecast for next year will be absolutely record-breaking," Domanski said while presenting the draft of next year's budget. "If we had a level of deliveries close to 2025, this deficit would be significantly lower."

Budget Revenue and Expenditure Projections

Budget revenue is projected at 695 billion zlotys ($186.82 billion), with expenditures at 977.6 billion zlotys. Defence spending would account for 198 billion zlotys, or more than 4.5% of GDP.

The budget deficit for 2027 is planned at 286.6 billion zlotys.

Impact of Regional Security and EU Oversight

Poland's defence spending has surged since Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine three years ago.

The country, which has been subject to the European Union's excessive deficit procedure since July 2024, appears to be making no progress in correcting its excessive deficit, ING analysts said in a note.

Potential Public Finance Consolidation

Failure to bring the deficit below its target of 3% of GDP is likely to force consolidation measures in public finances, they said.

Government Faces Higher Interest Rates

Borrowing Needs and Debt Servicing Costs

Gross borrowing needs are expected to fall to below 565 billion zlotys from 600 billion zlotys in 2026.

Debt servicing costs planned for 2027 are expected to reach 107 billion zlotys, which is 17 billion zlotys more than this year.

Refinancing at Higher Interest Rates

Minister Domanski said this is due to the fact that the state budget must now refinance itself at higher interest rates, whereas in 2020 and 2021 they were "almost zero."

Economic Growth and Inflation Assumptions

He also said the government assumes 2027 economic growth at 3.0% and inflation at 2.8% versus 3.6% growth and 3% inflation this year.

2026 Revenue Expectations

Deputy Finance Minister Hanna Majszczyk said the government now expected 2026 budget revenue to be lower than planned.

($1 = 3.7202 zlotys)

(Reporting by Karol Badohal and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Conor Humphries)

Key Takeaways

  • 2027 deficit projected at 7.1% of GDP, matching 2026 level and above EU targets (pb.pl)
  • Defence spending surging—over 4.5% of GDP—boosting deficit but supporting national security (eur-lex.europa.eu)
  • EU forecasts project modest improvement: deficit easing to ~6.3% of GDP in 2027 absent additional military deliveries (eur-lex.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Poland's projected budget deficit for 2027?
Poland expects its general government deficit to remain at 7.1% of GDP in 2027.
What is driving Poland's high budget deficit?
Record deliveries of military equipment and increased defence spending are fueling the high budget deficit.
How much is Poland planning to spend on defence in 2027?
Defence spending is forecast at 198 billion zlotys, representing more than 4.5% of GDP.
What economic growth rate does Poland expect in 2027?
The government assumes economic growth at 3.0% in 2027.
How are higher interest rates affecting Poland's budget?
Higher interest rates have increased debt servicing costs, planned at 107 billion zlotys for 2027.

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