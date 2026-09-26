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Finance

Monzo in talks on sale to Nubank at about £10 billion valuation, Sky News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 26, 2026

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Monzo in Early Acquisition Talks with Nubank at Up to £10 Billion Valuation

Potential Acquisition and Strategic Options for Monzo

Early-Stage Discussions Between Nubank and Monzo

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's Nubank is in early-stage talks with British digital bank Monzo about a potential combination that could value Monzo at between £8 billion and £10 billion ($10.60 billion - $13.25 billion), Sky News reported on Saturday.

Strategic Alternatives Considered by Monzo

Option 1: Acquisition by Nubank

• An acquisition by Nubank is one of two options Monzo's board is currently exploring, Sky News said, citing a source close to the process.

Option 2: New Funding Round

• The other option is a new funding round expected to value Monzo at more than £8 billion, with proceeds earmarked for a mainland European expansion, the report said.

Comments and Market Responses

• Monzo declined to comment. Nubank could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Company Backgrounds and Financial Performance

Nubank Overview

• Nubank, headquartered in Sao Paulo, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a market capitalisation of about $65.5 billion.

Monzo’s Recent Financial Results

• London-based Monzo made a pretax profit of £87.3 million for the year ended March 31, up from £60.5 million a year earlier, with revenue growing to £1.7 billion from £1.2 billion, according to its annual report.

Monzo’s Previous Valuation

• Last October, Monzo was valued at £4.5 billion in an employee share sale to investors including Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and StepStone Group.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7547 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rajveer Singh Pardesi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan )

Key Takeaways

  • Nubank, valued at c. $55–66 billion, is in early talks to acquire Monzo; Monzo’s board also weighing a new funding round as an alternative (marketcap.company)
  • Monzo’s FY2026 performance: revenues reached £1.7 billion with pre‑tax profit of £172.6 million, customer deposits soared to £25.7 billion (monzo.com)
  • In comparison, Nubank’s market cap stands around $54–66 billion in late September 2026, underscoring its firepower for such a deal (marketcap.company)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the reported valuation for Monzo in the talks with Nubank?
The reported potential valuation for Monzo in the talks with Nubank is between £8 billion and £10 billion.
What are the two options Monzo is considering according to Sky News?
Monzo is considering either an acquisition by Nubank or a new funding round to support European expansion.
What was Monzo's pretax profit for the most recent financial year?
Monzo reported a pretax profit of £87.3 million for the year ended March 31.
When was Monzo last valued, and at what amount?
Monzo was last valued at £4.5 billion in October during an employee share sale.
What is Nubank’s current market capitalisation?
Nubank has a market capitalisation of about $65.5 billion and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

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