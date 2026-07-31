GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
EDF awaiting clarity before launching partial Edison sale - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

EDF awaiting clarity before launching partial Edison sale

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

EDF Delays Partial Sale of Edison Amid Gas Supply Uncertainty

EDF's Strategic Decisions and Market Challenges

By Forrest Crellin

Background on the Sale of Edison

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - French utility EDF has not abandoned plans to sell part of its Italian subsidiary Edison, but it will wait for clarity before launching the process, its finance chief Claude Laruelle said during the company's results reporting on Friday.

Gas Supply Uncertainty Impacting Edison

Edison is facing uncertainty over gas supplies as it imports around 45% of its gas from Qatar, but Laruelle said the company is able to fully supply gas despite the disruptions.

Visibility and Market Conditions

"This period of uncertainty has reduced visibility on the years ahead. That lack of visibility, particularly regarding the spread between gas purchases and sales — and therefore its trading and processing margins — makes it difficult to proceed with the opening of the capital of a company such as Edison," Laruelle said.

EDF's Ongoing Preparations

He added that EDF is continuing its preliminary work on a sale.

Business Plans and Future Steps

"We are revising business plans based on tenders the company could win, particularly in renewable energy ... But we have not formally launched the process. We will do so when we have greater visibility," Laruelle said.

Timeline and Financial Impacts

Two sources familiar with the sale said in May that EDF had postponed plans to sell a stake in Edison to next year.

Earnings Guidance and Market Performance

Edison cut its full-year earnings guidance on Thursday for the second time this year as first-half results were hit by disruptions to Qatari gas supplies and weak hydroelectric generation.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • EDF is postponing the partial sale of Edison until there's better visibility amid gas supply disruptions from Qatar and weak hydro generation.
  • Edison, which sources ~45% of its gas from Qatar under a long‑term 6.4 billion m³/year contract, has mitigated supply gaps but continues to face uncertainty.
  • EDF is updating Edison’s business plan—especially in renewables—and will launch the sale when market conditions improve.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is EDF delaying the sale of part of its Edison subsidiary?
EDF is waiting for better market visibility and clarity on gas supply impacts before launching the partial sale of Edison.
What challenges is Edison facing with gas supplies?
Edison imports about 45% of its gas from Qatar and is facing uncertainty and disruptions in supply.
Has EDF abandoned its plans to sell a stake in Edison?
No, EDF has not abandoned the plan but has postponed the process until market conditions are clearer.
What impact have the gas supply issues had on Edison's earnings?
Edison has cut its full-year earnings guidance twice due to disruptions to Qatari gas supplies and weak hydro generation.
When might EDF proceed with the partial sale of Edison?
EDF will move forward with the sale when they have greater visibility on energy market conditions.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK markets expect £50 billion of QT in year to September 2027, BoE says

UK markets expect £50 billion of QT in year to September 2027, BoE says

Image for MediaTek plans $5 billion financing for AI data-center chips

MediaTek plans $5 billion financing for AI data-center chips

Image for Oil prices seen gaining as Middle East supply disruptions persist: Reuters poll

Oil prices seen gaining as Middle East supply disruptions persist: Reuters poll

Image for As Europe heats up, summer power prices match winter peaks

As Europe heats up, summer power prices match winter peaks

Image for UK aims for single trading feed within 18 months in bid to revitalise market

UK aims for single trading feed within 18 months in bid to revitalise market

Image for London's FTSE 100 eyes biggest monthly rise since Feb as earnings, energy provide lift

London's FTSE 100 eyes biggest monthly rise since Feb as earnings, energy provide lift

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Analysis-Tariff provisions could doom long-awaited Russia sanctions bill
Analysis-Tariff provisions could doom long-awaited Russia sanctions bill
Image for EU says necessary to monitor high risk AI systems after OpenAI, Anthropic AI hacking incidents
EU says necessary to monitor high risk AI systems after OpenAI, Anthropic AI hacking incidents
Image for EU Commission charges Temu for not cooperating in December raid
EU Commission charges Temu for not cooperating in December raid
Image for Global equity fund inflows surge to three week highs
Global equity fund inflows surge to three week highs
Image for Italy EU-harmonised CPI slows to 2.9% y/y in July, slightly above forecast
Italy EU-harmonised CPI slows to 2.9% y/y in July, slightly above forecast
Image for Credit Agricole CEO says hard to see value in MPS-Banco BPM tie-up
Credit Agricole CEO says hard to see value in MPS-Banco BPM tie-up
Image for Schaeffler cuts 2028 sales target on weaker outlook for car market
Schaeffler cuts 2028 sales target on weaker outlook for car market
Image for Euro zone inflation ticks up in July, bolstering rate hike case
Euro zone inflation ticks up in July, bolstering rate hike case
Image for Wars, cyberattacks could challenge euro zone banks' fx liquidity, ECB says
Wars, cyberattacks could challenge euro zone banks' fx liquidity, ECB says
Image for Engie well positioned to bid for gas plant tenders in Germany, Netherlands, Spain, CEO says
Engie well positioned to bid for gas plant tenders in Germany, Netherlands, Spain, CEO says
Image for Polish CPI accelerates to 3.0% in July, fuelling rate hold expectations
Polish CPI accelerates to 3.0% in July, fuelling rate hold expectations
Image for Tereos posts wider loss in first quarter, keeps outlook
Tereos posts wider loss in first quarter, keeps outlook
View All Finance Posts