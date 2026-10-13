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Scaleway to build AMD-powered AI supercomputer in Sweden - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Scaleway to build AMD-powered AI supercomputer in Sweden

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Scaleway to Build AMD-Powered AI Supercomputer for European Businesses in Sweden

Scaleway's Expansion and the European AI Supercomputing Landscape

By Leo Marchandon

Scaleway's New AI Supercomputer Project in Sweden

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Scaleway will build an AI supercomputer in Sweden, its first outside France, running on AI chips from AMD, the French cloud company said on Tuesday during its annual AI conference in Paris.

First Commercial AMD-Based AI Supercomputer in Europe

Scaleway said the machine would be the first AMD-based AI supercomputer for commercial use in Europe, open to startups, AI companies and businesses across the continent. The system will run on AMD Instinct MI355X, the chipmaker's answer to Nvidia's Blackwell line which powers most AI computing globally.

AMD's Growing Presence in European Supercomputing

AMD chips already power supercomputers used for European research, including LUMI in Finland. US cloud firms including Oracle and Vultr also rent AMD chips to European customers.

Technology and Software Ecosystem

"Scaleway is expanding the choice of AI infrastructure available to customers across Europe, through AMD Instinct GPUs and our open ROCm software ecosystem," said Stephanie Dismore, AMD's senior vice president for EMEA.

Open-Source ROCm vs. Proprietary CUDA

AI developers use specific software ecosystems to code. AMD's ROCm is open-source and runs the widely used AI programming tools that also work on Nvidia chips, while rival Nvidia's equivalent, CUDA, is proprietary and runs only on Nvidia chips, locking developed applications to the hardware.

Strategic Location and Partnerships

Why Sweden?

Scaleway said it picked Sweden as a location due to its largely low-carbon electricity and its AI sector. It entered the Swedish market in May, when it signed a deal with telecom operator Tele2 to sell its cloud and AI services there.

Tele2's Perspective on the Project

Tele2's business-to-business head Stefan Trampus said the supercomputer "sends a clear signal" on Sweden's attractiveness for AI infrastructure. 

Consortium and Industry Collaboration

Supercomputer builder Bull, which already collaborates with Scaleway as part of the AION consortium, told Reuters the contract was a positive step in its strategic direction, while adding the project would "enhance Europe's AI capabilities".

Technical Partners and Infrastructure

The machine will be assembled and maintained by Bull, with servers from Giga Computing, networking from HPE, storage from VAST Data and cooling liquid from Motul.

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak )

Key Takeaways

  • Scaleway’s new AI supercomputer in Sweden is its first outside France and the first commercial AMD Instinct MI355X AI system in Europe — available to startups and businesses continent‑wide.
  • The system uses AMD’s 4th‑Gen CDNA‑based Instinct MI355X GPUs, delivering state‑of‑the‑art performance with 288 GB HBM3E memory and leading efficiency.
  • Sweden was chosen for its abundant low‑carbon electricity and mature AI ecosystem; Scaleway entered the market via a May 2026 hybrid cloud partnership with Tele2, aiming for sovereign, sustainable AI infrastructure.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is unique about Scaleway’s new AI supercomputer in Sweden?
It will be Europe’s first AMD-powered AI supercomputer for commercial use, open to startups and businesses.
Why did Scaleway choose Sweden for this supercomputer?
Scaleway cited Sweden's low-carbon electricity and its growing AI sector as key reasons for the choice.
Which AMD chips will power the Scaleway supercomputer?
The supercomputer will use AMD Instinct MI355X chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s Blackwell line.
Who are the partners involved in building the supercomputer?
Bull will assemble and maintain the machine, with Giga Computing, HPE, VAST Data, and Motul providing additional components.
What software ecosystem will the supercomputer support?
It will support AMD’s open-source ROCm ecosystem, compatible with widely used AI programming tools.

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