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UK's FTSE 100 hits three-week high on financials strength, falling bond yields - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's FTSE 100 hits three-week high on financials strength, falling bond yields

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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FTSE 100 Reaches Three-Week High as Financial Stocks Lead Amid Lower Yields

Market Overview and Key Drivers

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Britain's blue-chip index rose to a three-week high on Tuesday, lifted by financial stocks, while retreating oil prices and easing bond yields also supported risk appetite.

The FTSE 100 index rose 0.73% to 10,762.01 points to its highest since September 23 by 10:23 AM GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 was up 0.28%.

Major Market Movers

Oil and Bond Markets

• Oil prices dropped 2% on prospects of additional diesel supplies from Russia [O/R]

• UK's 10-year benchmark gilt yields fell nearly 5 basis points to 5.40%

Financial Sector Performance

• The broader banks sector was up 1.2%; NatWest advanced 2.6% after Barclays upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "equal-weight"

Policy and Economic Updates

• British finance minister John Healey will not raise capital gains tax to the same level as income tax, the FT reported on Tuesday, citing four sources

• The International Monetary Fund said that Britain needs to keep deficit reduction on track

Expert Commentary

• "John Healey will opt for a compromise Budget on Wednesday 28th October, with limited implications for the economy and the markets," said Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist, Capital Economics, in a note

Company Highlights

Energy and Industrials

• BP shares rose 1.3% to a six-month high after the energy giant estimated its third-quarter refining margins tripled from last year

• Melrose Industries led gains on the FTSE 100 with a 3.6% rise, after the GKN Aerospace owner said its Garden Grove plant in California was on track to resume operations by the fourth quarter

Consumer and Other Sectors

• Premier Inn owner Whitbread rose 2.2% to its highest since March after unveiling a five-year turnaround plan and recommending that shareholders vote against activist investor Corvex Management's demand for a board seat

• Among other sectors, healthcare gained 1.7%, and precious metal miners added 1.5%, tracking higher gold and silver prices

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Darshan Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • Financials drove gains amid declining gilt yields—UK 10‑year yields eased to ~5.39–5.40% (vantagemarkets.com)
  • NatWest climbed ~3–3.3% following Barclays’ upgrade to “overweight” with a raised price target of 850p (ng.investing.com)
  • Oil prices fell ~2%, easing pressure; BP hit a six‑month high due to surging refining margins, while Melrose and Whitbread rallied on company‑specific developments (vantagemarkets.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the FTSE 100 to hit a three-week high?
The FTSE 100 rose due to gains in financial stocks, easing bond yields, and declining oil prices.
How did NatWest and BP shares perform?
NatWest shares advanced 2.6% following a Barclays upgrade, while BP shares rose 1.3% to a six-month high.
What was the performance of the broader banks sector?
The broader banks sector was up 1.2% as financials led the FTSE 100's gains.
Did the UK finance minister announce any tax changes?
The finance minister will not raise capital gains tax to the same level as income tax, according to reports.
Which sectors outside financials showed notable gains?
Healthcare gained 1.7% and precious metal miners added 1.5%, tracking higher gold and silver prices.

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