GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Humana and BlackRock form joint venture for senior clinics - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Humana and BlackRock form joint venture for senior clinics

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Humana and BlackRock Launch $2.8 Billion Venture for Senior Care Clinics

Major Partnership Reshapes Senior Primary Care Landscape

Details of the $2.8 Billion Deal

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Health insurer Humana said on Tuesday that investment manager BlackRock would replace private equity firm WCAS as its partner in a venture that owns nearly 150 senior primary care clinics in a deal valued at about $2.8 billion.

Ownership Structure and Operations

Under the structure, BlackRock will acquire the majority ownership stake previously held by Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe in the joint venture. Humana's CenterWell division will retain a minority ownership stake and continue to run day-to-day operations at all locations.

Transaction Timeline and Regulatory Approvals

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kamal Choudhury in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Key Takeaways

  • BlackRock will acquire the majority stake from WCAS in a joint venture owning nearly 150 senior primary care clinics, in a deal worth approximately $2.8 billion.
  • Humana’s CenterWell division retains minority ownership and will continue daily operations of all clinics.
  • Earlier agreements with WCAS included put and call options allowing Humana to acquire clinics in stages starting 2026 for $1.0 billion–$1.6 billion, indicating a strategic shift in ownership structure.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the joint venture between Humana and BlackRock?
The joint venture is valued at about $2.8 billion.
Who will operate the senior primary care clinics after the deal?
Humana's CenterWell division will continue to run day-to-day operations at all clinics.
Who did BlackRock replace as Humana's partner in the venture?
BlackRock replaced Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS) as the majority partner.
When is the transaction between Humana and BlackRock expected to close?
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.
How many senior primary care clinics are included in the venture?
The joint venture includes nearly 150 senior primary care clinics.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Stellantis to start deployment of STLA One platform with Peugeot brand in France

Stellantis to start deployment of STLA One platform with Peugeot brand in France

Image for IMF flags risks to global economy from AI market correction, war and debt

IMF flags risks to global economy from AI market correction, war and debt

Image for Scientists call for international body to oversee advanced AI

Scientists call for international body to oversee advanced AI

Image for Exclusive-Behind AI industry's call for independent reviews, a fight over what gets made public

Exclusive-Behind AI industry's call for independent reviews, a fight over what gets made public

Image for Europe's mass-market carmakers under 'enormous pressure', Volkswagen CEO says

Europe's mass-market carmakers under 'enormous pressure', Volkswagen CEO says

Image for Kremlin says the government is discussing Yandex's problems after Ukrainian strikes on its data centres

Kremlin says the government is discussing Yandex's problems after Ukrainian strikes on its data centres

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's FTSE 100 hits three-week high on financials strength, falling bond yields
UK's FTSE 100 hits three-week high on financials strength, falling bond yields
Image for Scaleway to build AMD-powered AI supercomputer in Sweden
Scaleway to build AMD-powered AI supercomputer in Sweden
Image for Volkswagen, Stellantis show EV confidence, with lessons from China
Volkswagen, Stellantis show EV confidence, with lessons from China
Image for UK will not raise capital gains tax to same level as income tax, FT reports
UK will not raise capital gains tax to same level as income tax, FT reports
Image for Italian court rejects KKCG request to suspend Ferretti's annual meeting decision
Italian court rejects KKCG request to suspend Ferretti's annual meeting decision
Image for Sterling holds near 16-month high vs euro, budget and BoE in focus
Sterling holds near 16-month high vs euro, budget and BoE in focus
Image for Stellantis CEO sees eventual US EV shift, says auto industry becoming more regional
Stellantis CEO sees eventual US EV shift, says auto industry becoming more regional
Image for Tighter AI data rules could curb Germany's economic gains by €155 billion a year, study finds
Tighter AI data rules could curb Germany's economic gains by €155 billion a year, study finds
Image for BMW deliveries fall 6.3% in third quarter as China sales slump
BMW deliveries fall 6.3% in third quarter as China sales slump
Image for Germany's Merz: I will prioritise welfare reform over popularity
Germany's Merz: I will prioritise welfare reform over popularity
Image for Italy seeks EU nod to use fiscal leeway to help families, not just green transition
Italy seeks EU nod to use fiscal leeway to help families, not just green transition
Image for Debt Maturity Can Matter as Much as the Interest Rate
Debt Maturity Can Matter as Much as the Interest Rate
View All Finance Posts