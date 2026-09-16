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Nissan to build new hybrid SUV model for Europe at its UK plant - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nissan to build new hybrid SUV model for Europe at its UK plant

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Nissan Announces £170M Investment for New Hybrid SUV Production in UK

Nissan's Strategic Investment in UK Hybrid SUV Manufacturing

By Nick Carey

Overview of the Investment

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan said on Wednesday it would build a new hybrid small SUV for Europe at its UK plant in Sunderland and would invest £170 million ($229 million) to assemble it there.

Production Details and Model Lineup

The company said the Kicks e-POWER hybrid would be made in Sunderland alongside the Qashqai, Juke and electric Leaf models, but it did not provide a timeline for production.

Restructuring and Cost-Saving Measures

Nissan has been restructuring to slash costs by ditching plants, cutting jobs and shelving some future models, including the electric version of the Qashqai.

Future of the Sunderland Plant

Concerns and Potential Partnerships

There have been concerns over the future of the Sunderland plant, which is Britain's largest car assembly plant.

Nissan said in June it was exploring renting out one of the two production lines at Sunderland to rapidly-expanding Chinese automaker Chery to build cars there.

Government Support and Industry Impact

Reuters reported later that month that the British government was in advanced talks with Nissan about providing it financial support in return for a long-term commitment and investment in Sunderland.

Official Statements

"The decision to build this new model in Sunderland is a huge vote of confidence in the UK's manufacturing expertise and automotive future," Britain's business minister Jonathan Reynolds said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7422 pounds)

(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Nissan’s £170 million investment signals a renewed commitment to Sunderland as a production hub for hybrid models alongside Qashqai, Juke and Leaf — vital during global restructuring efforts (japantimes.co.jp).
  • The Kicks e‑POWER hybrid will be manufactured in the UK for Europe, affirming Sunderland’s strategic importance in export markets and its high‑productivity capabilities (sunderland.gov.uk).
  • The announcement follows recent government–Nissan discussions on financial support tied to long‑term UK investment, underscoring the plant’s economic and political significance (japantimes.co.jp).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new model will Nissan produce at its UK Sunderland plant?
Nissan will build the new Kicks e-POWER hybrid SUV at its Sunderland, UK plant.
How much is Nissan investing in the Sunderland plant for the new SUV?
Nissan is investing £170 million ($229 million) to assemble the new hybrid SUV in Sunderland.
Which other Nissan models are produced at the Sunderland plant?
The Sunderland plant also produces the Qashqai, Juke, and electric Leaf models.
Why is Nissan restructuring its operations?
Nissan is restructuring to cut costs by closing plants, reducing jobs, and discontinuing some future models.
What has been the UK government's response to Nissan's investment?
The British government is in advanced talks with Nissan for financial support in exchange for a long-term investment commitment in Sunderland.

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