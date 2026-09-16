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Meta's Zuckerberg says AI labs have enough incentive to build safely

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Finance AI technology Regulation

Zuckerberg Says AI Labs Already Have Incentive to Ensure AI Safety, Rejects Slowdown

Debate Over AI Safety, Regulation, and Industry Response

By Chris Thomas

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday that competition and liability give AI companies enough reason to act individually on safety, appearing to break from calls by leaders of top AI firms for a coordinated slowdown in AI development.

The comments underscore a split among industry executives and U.S. authorities over how to respond to warnings that the technology is advancing faster than companies can control it, with some industry insiders warning it poses an existential threat to humanity.

Zuckerberg's Position on AI Safety and Responsibility

Zuckerberg, in an X post on Tuesday, said that every lab has the responsibility and incentive to move at the pace required to train its models safely, and the ability to take its own actions to ensure that happens.

His remarks come three days after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei urged AI companies to slow the pace at which they improve model capabilities, on the heels of existential risk warnings by several researchers. 

Rival OpenAI's chief Sam Altman and xAI's Elon Musk both publicly endorsed Amodei's call within hours.

Industry Split: Calls for Slowdown vs. Individual Action

ADMINISTRATION PUSHBACK ON AI REGULATION, SLOWDOWN

President Donald Trump on Monday, however, downplayed concerns about AI's potential for harm, saying the U.S. already had guardrails in place for the technology and that China would benefit from doubt being cast on AI's development. The view that regulations will harm U.S. companies' ability to compete with their Chinese counterparts is shared by tech executives, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Trust, Alignment, and Liability in AI Development

"Trust and alignment are quickly becoming the most important capabilities that will differentiate agents and models," Zuckerberg said Tuesday. "Any lab that doesn't focus on alignment will fall behind."

Zuckerberg also said Tuesday that labs had a strong incentive to prevent their models from causing harm as they would face "significant" liability otherwise. He pointed to Meta delaying the release of its Muse AI agent earlier this year to strengthen its security. 

"We didn't call for everyone else to do this before we would. We just did it as part of our day-to-day work because it was clearly the right thing for people and for us," he said.

Best Practices and Industry Standards

INDEPENDENT EVALUATORS "INDUSTRY BEST PRACTICE"

Meta's Approach to AI Development and Evaluation

While Amodei called for an industry-wide slowing of recursive self-improvement — AI's ability to improve itself — Zuckerberg said Meta had already committed the "significant majority" of its compute toward creating products that serve users' immediate needs rather than pursuing self-improving AI systems.

Zuckerberg also said Meta Superintelligence Labs — its AI division — already engaged independent evaluators in several areas, calling it "industry best practice" and that "other labs can just do this too".

Legal and Regulatory Context

Zuckerberg's push to position Meta as a responsible actor on AI safety comes weeks after the company agreed to pay up to $18 billion to settle U.S. state lawsuits alleging it designed Facebook and Instagram to addict children, without admitting wrongdoing.

Adding to the uncertainty around any coordinated approach by AI firms, FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson said Tuesday everyone should be "deeply suspicious" of AI companies seeking antitrust exemptions while lobbying for new regulations.

While Ferguson did not name Anthropic, Amodei last week requested antitrust permission to enable rivals to coordinate a slower pace to AI development due to safety concerns.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Mexico City; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • Zuckerberg rejected calls for an industry-wide pause, stressing each lab’s duty and ability to ensure safe model development individually.
  • He emphasized alignment as a competitive advantage and cited Meta’s delay of its Muse AI launch to bolster safety.
  • FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson warned of concerns when firms seek antitrust exemptions while lobbying for regulation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Mark Zuckerberg's stance on AI safety regulation?
Mark Zuckerberg believes competition and liability provide enough incentive for AI companies to self-regulate and operate safely without the need for coordinated slowdowns.
How did Meta respond to calls for slowing AI development?
Zuckerberg stated that Meta already prioritizes safety and acts independently, rather than calling for industry-wide slowdowns.
What actions has Meta taken regarding AI safety?
Meta delayed the release of its Muse AI agent earlier in the year to strengthen its security, demonstrating a commitment to safety.
Who are the major industry figures supporting a coordinated slowdown of AI development?
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI's Sam Altman, and xAI's Elon Musk have supported slowing down AI advancements for safety.
What is the U.S. administration's view on regulating AI development?
President Trump downplayed the need for further regulation, emphasizing existing guardrails and concerns about global competition.

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