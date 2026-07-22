Samsung in Talks for Major Investment in Mistral AI at €20 Billion Valuation
Samsung's Potential Investment in Mistral AI
Overview of the Reported Deal
July 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's Samsung is in talks to invest hundreds of millions of euros in the AI start-up Mistral, as part of a fundraising round that could value the group at roughly €20 billion($22.81 billion), Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
Verification and Sources
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
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Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)