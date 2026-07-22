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Samsung in talks to invest in Mistral at 20 billion euro valuation, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Samsung in talks to invest in Mistral at 20 billion euro valuation, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Samsung in Talks for Major Investment in Mistral AI at €20 Billion Valuation

Samsung's Potential Investment in Mistral AI

Overview of the Reported Deal

July 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's Samsung is in talks to invest hundreds of millions of euros in the AI start-up Mistral, as part of a fundraising round that could value the group at roughly €20 billion($22.81 billion), Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Verification and Sources

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8767 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • Samsung’s investment talks reinforce its broader AI ambitions and likely include securing reliable chip supply amid surging AI demand (newsbytesapp.com).
  • Mistral’s valuation has nearly doubled since ASML’s €1.3 billion funding round last September, highlighting rapid growth and rising investor confidence (euronews.com).
  • The European Union’s Scaleup Fund (managed by EQT) may co-lead Mistral’s €3 billion fundraise, underscoring strategic interest in nurturing domestic AI champions (sifted.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Samsung discussing with Mistral?
Samsung is in talks to invest hundreds of millions of euros in the AI start-up Mistral.
What is the reported valuation for Mistral in this investment round?
The investment round could value Mistral at around €20 billion ($22.81 billion).
Who reported the potential Samsung-Mistral investment?
The investment talks were reported by the Financial Times, citing sources.
Where did the report about Samsung's interest in Mistral originate?
The report originated from the Financial Times and was covered by Reuters.
What is the currency exchange rate mentioned in the article?
The article mentions an exchange rate of $1 = 0.8767 euros.

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