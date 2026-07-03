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Germany assumes tankmaker KNDS will still pursue IPO plan despite pause

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Germany Believes KNDS Will Resume IPO Following Temporary Pause in Plans

German Government's Position on KNDS IPO Suspension

BERLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - The German government assumes that Franco-German defence group KNDS will still consider a stock market listing, said a spokesperson in Berlin on Friday, after the company put plans on hold this week, citing the need for better market conditions.

Official Statements from Government Spokespersons

"The federal government respects the decision to pause the IPO but remains interested in working with its French partners to lead the company into a successful future," said the spokesperson.

Key Points and Stakeholder Agreements

The German government had established key points, together with France and German shareholders, for taking a stake in the company that were based on expectations for a successful IPO, the spokesperson added.

Security Interests and Continued Commitment

Germany will continue to stand by its agreement to acquire a 40% stake because KNDS is of great importance to the country's security interests, added an economy ministry spokesperson at the same press conference.

KNDS's IPO Plans and Market Conditions

KNDS shelved what would have been one of Europe's largest defence IPOs in recent years on Wednesday, saying it would resume the process as soon as market conditions allow.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • KNDS has paused its planned dual listing in Frankfurt and Paris due to volatile defence‑sector market conditions, but intends to restart when investor sentiment improves, with a valuation debate between €12 bn–€15 bn as a major sticking point
  • Germany respects the decision and will uphold its agreement to acquire a 40 % stake, working with France and other shareholders to secure KNDS’s strategic future
  • KNDS’s fundamentals remain strong with €4.4 bn in 2025 revenue and a €33.1 bn order backlog, underscoring the strategic rationale behind the IPO plan

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did KNDS pause its IPO plans?
KNDS paused its IPO plans due to the need for better market conditions.
Does the German government still expect an IPO from KNDS?
Yes, the German government assumes KNDS will still consider a stock market listing despite the pause.
What is the significance of KNDS to Germany?
KNDS is considered important to Germany's security interests.
Is Germany still interested in acquiring a stake in KNDS?
Yes, Germany will continue with its agreement to acquire a 40% stake in KNDS.
When will KNDS resume its IPO process?
KNDS stated it will resume the IPO process as soon as market conditions allow.

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