GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
RWE buys 3% more in M31, lifts its Amprion stake to about 58% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

RWE buys 3% more in M31, lifts its Amprion stake to about 58%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

RWE Raises Amprion Stake to 58% After Acquiring More Shares in M31

RWE's Increased Stake and Implications for Amprion

Details of the Acquisition

Sept 16 (Reuters) - RWE, Germany's biggest power producer, said on Wednesday it had bought an additional 3% stake in M31, which holds around three-quarters of shares in transmission system operator Amprion.

With the acquisition, RWE's pro-rata stake in Amprion will increase to about 58%, making it the majority shareholder of M31, RWE said. 

Key Points of the Transaction

Here are more details:

Amprion's Operational Independence

• RWE said Amprion will remain an independent transmission operator, adding that it will consolidate its stake in Amprion at equity.

Background on Ownership Changes

• Sources told Reuters earlier this year that Amprion's major owners were considering selling their stakes to new investors.

Regulatory Approval

• In July, Germany's Federal Cartel Office approved RWE's acquisition of about 47% of shares in M31.

M31 Shareholder Structure

• M31's shareholders include MEAG Munich Ergo, which is Munich Re's asset management arm, along with Swiss Life, Talanx, insurer Versicherungskammer and Commerzbank's Commerz Real.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)

Key Takeaways

  • RWE now indirectly controls about 58 % of Amprion via its increased stake in M31, becoming majority owner of M31.
  • Amprion remains an independent transmission operator and will continue to be consolidated at equity by RWE.
  • This move supports Germany’s grid expansion; RWE plans to invest billions via this increased stake and has secured funding through an equity capital raise.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did RWE's stake in Amprion increase?
RWE's stake in Amprion increased to about 58% after acquiring an additional 3% in M31.
Will Amprion remain independent after RWE's acquisition?
Yes, RWE said that Amprion will continue to operate as an independent transmission operator.
Who are the other shareholders of M31?
Other M31 shareholders include MEAG Munich Ergo, Swiss Life, Talanx, Versicherungskammer, and Commerz Real.
What regulatory approval was granted for RWE's acquisition?
Germany's Federal Cartel Office approved RWE's acquisition of about 47% of shares in M31 in July.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Sweden's centre-left opposition wins election, SVT says

Sweden's centre-left opposition wins election, SVT says

Image for Dollar holds near two-week high ahead of Fed decision

Dollar holds near two-week high ahead of Fed decision

Image for Novartis halts ALS drug development after mid-stage trial failure

Novartis halts ALS drug development after mid-stage trial failure

Image for French seeks lifting of EU sanctions on billionaire after pressure by Azerbaijan, diplomats say

French seeks lifting of EU sanctions on billionaire after pressure by Azerbaijan, diplomats say

Image for Italy's Meloni says she aims to remain in office until end of term

Italy's Meloni says she aims to remain in office until end of term

Image for Italy's Meloni scraps road tax for most cars as election approaches

Italy's Meloni scraps road tax for most cars as election approaches

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Calls to slow AI benefit US sector leaders, says French finance minister
Calls to slow AI benefit US sector leaders, says French finance minister
Image for German economy minister calls for temporary VAT cut on fuel
German economy minister calls for temporary VAT cut on fuel
Image for EU's von der Leyen wants Canada to become bloc's first associate member
EU's von der Leyen wants Canada to become bloc's first associate member
Image for Broadcaster MFE posts H1 profit as outlook hinges on fourth quarter
Broadcaster MFE posts H1 profit as outlook hinges on fourth quarter
Image for Homebuilders lift FTSE indexes as yields retreat
Homebuilders lift FTSE indexes as yields retreat
Image for Oil slips as Saudi Arabia offers more crude via Oman
Oil slips as Saudi Arabia offers more crude via Oman
Image for Stocks gain as yields retreat ahead of Fed rate decision
Stocks gain as yields retreat ahead of Fed rate decision
Image for Bund yields dip from 17-year highs as oil falls, with Fed in focus
Bund yields dip from 17-year highs as oil falls, with Fed in focus
Image for Radiant World seeks $2 billion from Glencore in lawsuit
Radiant World seeks $2 billion from Glencore in lawsuit
Image for Six bidders invited to submit non-binding offers for Azores Airlines
Six bidders invited to submit non-binding offers for Azores Airlines
Image for UK PM Burnham to welcome Canada's Carney to Everton soccer game
UK PM Burnham to welcome Canada's Carney to Everton soccer game
Image for Exclusive-Unilever won't discuss blanket two-year global worker guarantee in McCormick deal, IUF says
Exclusive-Unilever won't discuss blanket two-year global worker guarantee in McCormick deal, IUF says
View All Finance Posts