GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Revolut hackers demand $3 million ransom, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Revolut hackers demand $3 million ransom, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking cybersecurity fintech

Revolut Hackers Demand $3 Million Ransom Threatening to Sell Customer Data

Details of the Revolut Data Breach and Ransom Demand

Hackers Threaten to Sell Confidential Customer Records

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Hackers behind a data breach at Revolut threatened to sell confidential records of hundreds of customers to other criminal groups unless the British fintech pays a ransom of $3 million within 24 hours, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. 

Revolut's Response to the Incident

Revolut did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours. 

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • The breach occurred via a sophisticated impersonation scam, where attackers used a legitimate Italian government domain to submit fraudulent data requests; Revolut says its systems and customer funds were unaffected and only a limited number of high-net-worth users were impacted (techcrunch.com)
  • Sources familiar with the matter estimate around 680 customers across multiple European countries were affected, including exposure of identity documents, account statements, Bitcoin transaction history, phone numbers, and selfies (euronews.com)
  • The hackers have begun leaking portions of the data via Telegram and are escalating pressure with a demand reportedly amounting to $3 million in ransom, though Revolut has not independently confirmed the ransom details (bsky.app)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Revolut according to recent reports?
Hackers breached Revolut and demanded a $3 million ransom, threatening to sell customer records.
How many customers are affected by the Revolut breach?
The hackers claim to have confidential records of hundreds of Revolut customers.
What is the deadline for the ransom demand made to Revolut?
Hackers gave Revolut 24 hours to pay the $3 million ransom.
Has Revolut responded to the hacking incident?
Revolut did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Dollar rises after Fed hikes rates in bid to counter inflation

Dollar rises after Fed hikes rates in bid to counter inflation

Image for Large crowd demands justice for assassinated Malta journalist

Large crowd demands justice for assassinated Malta journalist

Image for BYD will eventually need three assembly plants, one battery factory in Europe, adviser says

BYD will eventually need three assembly plants, one battery factory in Europe, adviser says

Image for MMG hit with EU antitrust warning over nickel deal with Anglo American

MMG hit with EU antitrust warning over nickel deal with Anglo American

Image for France to extend targeted fuel aid measures until end of year

France to extend targeted fuel aid measures until end of year

Image for Oil slips as Saudi Arabia offers more crude via Oman

Oil slips as Saudi Arabia offers more crude via Oman

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for RWE buys 3% more in M31, lifts its Amprion stake to about 58%
RWE buys 3% more in M31, lifts its Amprion stake to about 58%
Image for Sweden's centre-left opposition wins election, SVT says
Sweden's centre-left opposition wins election, SVT says
Image for Novartis halts ALS drug development after mid-stage trial failure
Novartis halts ALS drug development after mid-stage trial failure
Image for French seeks lifting of EU sanctions on billionaire after pressure by Azerbaijan, diplomats say
French seeks lifting of EU sanctions on billionaire after pressure by Azerbaijan, diplomats say
Image for Italy's Meloni says she aims to remain in office until end of term
Italy's Meloni says she aims to remain in office until end of term
Image for Italy's Meloni scraps road tax for most cars as election approaches
Italy's Meloni scraps road tax for most cars as election approaches
Image for Calls to slow AI benefit US sector leaders, says French finance minister
Calls to slow AI benefit US sector leaders, says French finance minister
Image for German economy minister calls for temporary VAT cut on fuel
German economy minister calls for temporary VAT cut on fuel
Image for EU's von der Leyen wants Canada to become bloc's first associate member
EU's von der Leyen wants Canada to become bloc's first associate member
Image for Broadcaster MFE posts H1 profit as outlook hinges on fourth quarter
Broadcaster MFE posts H1 profit as outlook hinges on fourth quarter
Image for Homebuilders lift FTSE indexes as yields retreat
Homebuilders lift FTSE indexes as yields retreat
Image for Stocks gain as yields retreat ahead of Fed rate decision
Stocks gain as yields retreat ahead of Fed rate decision
View All Finance Posts