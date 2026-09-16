Revolut Hackers Demand $3 Million Ransom Threatening to Sell Customer Data
Details of the Revolut Data Breach and Ransom Demand
Hackers Threaten to Sell Confidential Customer Records
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Hackers behind a data breach at Revolut threatened to sell confidential records of hundreds of customers to other criminal groups unless the British fintech pays a ransom of $3 million within 24 hours, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Revolut's Response to the Incident
Revolut did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.
Reporting and Editorial Information
(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)