GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
MMG hit with EU antitrust warning over nickel deal with Anglo American - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

MMG hit with EU antitrust warning over nickel deal with Anglo American

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Mining EU Regulation

MMG Faces EU Antitrust Warning Over Anglo American Nickel Acquisition

By Foo Yun Chee

EU Raises Concerns Over MMG's Acquisition of Anglo American's Brazilian Nickel Business

BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - MMG was hit with an EU antitrust warning on Wednesday over its plan to buy Anglo American's Brazilian nickel business, as regulators said the Hong Kong-listed mining and metals company may divert the supply away from Europe, hurting European stainless steel producers.

European Commission's Statement of Objections

The European Commission, which acts as the European Union competition enforcer, set out its concerns in a statement of objections, confirming a Reuters story last week.

Background: EU's Reliance on Critical Minerals

The move underscores mounting European Union concerns about the bloc's reliance on China for critical minerals vital to defence, technology and renewable energy and Beijing's use of export control measures on critical mineral supplies.

Pressure on MMG and Rejected Remedies

The EU warning ramped up pressure on MMG to offer concessions in return for clearance of the deal. Remedies it offered during the Commission's preliminary review were rejected for not sufficiently addressing concerns. 

Commission's Concerns About Supply Diversion

"MMG could divert the target's low-carbon ferronickel supply towards in particular its affiliated stainless steel producers (controlled by SASAC), and away from European producers," the Commission said in a statement.

"Such a diversion of supply, combined with limited alternative supply sources, could adversely affect the price of low-carbon ferronickel in the EEA and have a negative impact on resilience of European stainless steel producers," it said.

Role of SASAC and China Minmetals Corporation

The Chinese State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) controls China Minmetals Corporation, which in turn controls MMG. 

Responses from Anglo American and MMG

Anglo American's Reaction

Anglo American said it was disappointed with the EU warning, adding that the deal would maintain the number of suppliers in the market.

"The EC's assessment seems to have ignored the commercial realities of the market and the significant expansion of ferronickel (FeNi) supply that has actually taken place over the last 12 months," a spokesperson said.

MMG's Position and Willingness to Negotiate

MMG did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its executive general manager of corporate relations told Reuters earlier on Wednesday that the company is willing to guarantee long-term ferronickel supplies to European customers to ease EU concerns.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Foo Yun CheeEditing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • European Commission cites concern that MMG, controlled by state‑owned China Minmetals, may redirect ferronickel supply from Europe to its own affiliated downstream operations, potentially raising costs and diminishing quality for EU stainless steel makers (ebs.publicnow.com).
  • The transaction entered an in‑depth Phase II investigation starting November 4, 2025, with a decision due by March 20, 2026; MMG’s behavioural remedies were deemed insufficient as they lacked structural changes (agenceurope.eu).
  • The EU’s scrutiny reflects broader strategic concerns about reliance on Chinese-controlled critical mineral supplies amid efforts to bolster European supply chain resilience for defence, tech, and green energy sectors (2eu.brussels)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the EU issue an antitrust warning to MMG?
The EU issued an antitrust warning to MMG over concerns that its acquisition of Anglo American's Brazilian nickel business could divert supply away from Europe, harming European stainless steel producers.
What specific concerns does the European Commission have about the deal?
The European Commission is concerned that MMG could redirect low-carbon ferronickel to Chinese affiliates, limiting available supply and potentially raising prices in Europe.
What remedies did MMG offer during the review?
MMG offered remedies during the Commission's preliminary review, but these were rejected as insufficient to address the EU's concerns.
How did Anglo American respond to the EU's warning?
Anglo American expressed disappointment over the EU warning, stating that the deal would maintain the number of suppliers and that the EU ignored recent market expansions.
Is MMG willing to supply nickel to European customers?
Yes, MMG indicated willingness to guarantee long-term ferronickel supplies to European customers to address EU concerns.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Dollar rises after Fed hikes rates in bid to counter inflation

Dollar rises after Fed hikes rates in bid to counter inflation

Image for Large crowd demands justice for assassinated Malta journalist

Large crowd demands justice for assassinated Malta journalist

Image for BYD will eventually need three assembly plants, one battery factory in Europe, adviser says

BYD will eventually need three assembly plants, one battery factory in Europe, adviser says

Image for Revolut hackers demand $3 million ransom, FT reports

Revolut hackers demand $3 million ransom, FT reports

Image for France to extend targeted fuel aid measures until end of year

France to extend targeted fuel aid measures until end of year

Image for Oil slips as Saudi Arabia offers more crude via Oman

Oil slips as Saudi Arabia offers more crude via Oman

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for RWE buys 3% more in M31, lifts its Amprion stake to about 58%
RWE buys 3% more in M31, lifts its Amprion stake to about 58%
Image for Sweden's centre-left opposition wins election, SVT says
Sweden's centre-left opposition wins election, SVT says
Image for Novartis halts ALS drug development after mid-stage trial failure
Novartis halts ALS drug development after mid-stage trial failure
Image for French seeks lifting of EU sanctions on billionaire after pressure by Azerbaijan, diplomats say
French seeks lifting of EU sanctions on billionaire after pressure by Azerbaijan, diplomats say
Image for Italy's Meloni says she aims to remain in office until end of term
Italy's Meloni says she aims to remain in office until end of term
Image for Italy's Meloni scraps road tax for most cars as election approaches
Italy's Meloni scraps road tax for most cars as election approaches
Image for Calls to slow AI benefit US sector leaders, says French finance minister
Calls to slow AI benefit US sector leaders, says French finance minister
Image for German economy minister calls for temporary VAT cut on fuel
German economy minister calls for temporary VAT cut on fuel
Image for EU's von der Leyen wants Canada to become bloc's first associate member
EU's von der Leyen wants Canada to become bloc's first associate member
Image for Broadcaster MFE posts H1 profit as outlook hinges on fourth quarter
Broadcaster MFE posts H1 profit as outlook hinges on fourth quarter
Image for Homebuilders lift FTSE indexes as yields retreat
Homebuilders lift FTSE indexes as yields retreat
Image for Stocks gain as yields retreat ahead of Fed rate decision
Stocks gain as yields retreat ahead of Fed rate decision
View All Finance Posts