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France to extend targeted fuel aid measures until end of year - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France to extend targeted fuel aid measures until end of year

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Finance Economy Government Policy

France Extends Targeted Fuel Aid Measures Amid Surging Prices Until Year-End

Government Response to Rising Fuel Prices

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has asked ministers to extend targeted support for sectors hit hard by surging fuel prices stemming from the Iran war until the end of the year, Lecornu's office said on Wednesday. "The aim is to preserve economic activity, jobs and growth while giving companies visibility until the end of the year," the statement said.

Nationwide Strikes and Public Reaction

• French unions across multiple sectors held a day of strikes on Tuesday to protest issues from pay rates to rising fuel prices, with the power union throttling electricity supply and halting gas transit and other workers joining marches.

Upcoming Budget Proposal

• The French government is due to present a budget proposal soon, a particularly delicate exercise, with Paris seeking to keep the deficit under control ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Sector-Specific Fuel Aid Measures

Support for Fishermen

• For fishermen, the fuel subsidy will increase from 25 to 35 centimes per litre.

Support for Construction and Public Works

• For eligible construction and public works companies, the support will be extended at a rate of 20 centimes per litre of non-road diesel.

Support for Farmers

Extension and Adaptation of Subsidies

• For farmers, the subsidy of 15 centimes per litre will also be extended. This scheme will be adapted to form part of the emergency response to drought.

Complementary Aid Measures

• The fuel support will complement other aid measures under the agricultural emergency plan.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has ordered an extension of sector‑specific fuel aid until December 31, 2026, to bolster economic visibility and support growth amid sustained high fuel costs. (info.gouv.fr)
  • Fishermen will now receive €0.35 per litre—a significant increase—while construction/public works firms and farmers will keep subsidies of €0.20 and €0.15 per litre respectively, with the farming subsidy adapted for drought emergency response. (info.gouv.fr)
  • This support operates under the EU’s METSAF framework, which allows targeted temporary state aid to sectors hit by the Middle East crisis; the scheme was approved in May 2026 and runs through end‑2026. (europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which sectors will benefit from France's extended fuel aid?
Fishermen, construction and public works companies, and farmers are eligible for extended fuel subsidies under the new measures.
How much is the fuel subsidy for fishermen?
Fishermen will receive an increased fuel subsidy of 35 centimes per litre, up from 25 centimes.
How long will the fuel aid extension last?
The targeted fuel support measures will be extended until the end of the year.
What is the purpose of the extended fuel aid in France?
The extension aims to preserve economic activity, jobs, and growth while providing visibility for affected companies.
Will farmers receive additional support under these measures?
Yes, the 15 centimes per litre fuel subsidy for farmers will be extended and integrated into the agricultural emergency response.

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