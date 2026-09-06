Tragic Bus Accident Kills at Least 25 on Cape Verde’s Fogo Island

Details of the Fogo Island Bus Accident

Incident Overview

LISBON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - At least 25 people, many of them schoolchildren and teenagers, were killed when a bus plunged into a ravine on Fogo, one of Cape Verde's islands in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of West Africa, national news agency Inforpress reported on Sunday.

Crash Circumstances

Location and Timing

The crash occurred on a mountain road in northern Fogo late on Saturday, when the bus veered off the road and plunged about 30 metres into a steep ravine, it said.

Victims Involved

Many of those on board were primary and secondary school students, the agency said.

Aftermath of the Accident

Rescue and Medical Response

Several injured passengers were taken to Sao Francisco de Assis Regional Hospital on Fogo.

Official Statements

Education Officials' Comments

Education officials said the outing was not organised by local schools but was an annual trip privately arranged by the driver, who was among those killed, Inforpress said.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by David Holmes)