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At least 25 killed in bus crash on Cape Verde's Fogo island, agency says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 6, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Cape Verde Accident News

Tragic Bus Accident Kills at Least 25 on Cape Verde’s Fogo Island

Details of the Fogo Island Bus Accident

Incident Overview

LISBON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - At least 25 people, many of them schoolchildren and teenagers, were killed when a bus plunged into a ravine on Fogo, one of Cape Verde's islands in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of West Africa, national news agency Inforpress reported on Sunday.

Crash Circumstances

Location and Timing

The crash occurred on a mountain road in northern Fogo late on Saturday, when the bus veered off the road and plunged about 30 metres into a steep ravine, it said.

Victims Involved

Many of those on board were primary and secondary school students, the agency said.

Aftermath of the Accident

Rescue and Medical Response

Several injured passengers were taken to Sao Francisco de Assis Regional Hospital on Fogo.

Official Statements

Education Officials' Comments

Education officials said the outing was not organised by local schools but was an annual trip privately arranged by the driver, who was among those killed, Inforpress said.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • The fatal crash occurred late Saturday on the Chã das Caldeiras–Campanas de Cima road, killing 20 on site and 5 at the hospital; remaining victims include adolescents on a privately organized outing, and the driver also perished. (inforpress.cv)
  • Difficult terrain delayed rescue operations; seven of the victims were buried before dawn due to body conditions, and several injured—some in serious condition—were treated at São Francisco de Assis Regional Hospital. (inforpress.cv)
  • The President, Prime Minister, and Health Minister are set to visit Fogo, while local authorities declared municipal mourning, and the diocese expressed deep sorrow, noting that among the victims were church affiliates like catechists and choir members. (inforpress.cv)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the Cape Verde bus crash occur?
The bus crash happened on a mountain road in northern Fogo island, Cape Verde.
How many people died in the Fogo island bus crash?
At least 25 people were killed in the bus crash on Fogo island according to national news agency Inforpress.
Were schoolchildren involved in the Cape Verde bus accident?
Yes, many of the victims were primary and secondary school students.
Was the trip organized by schools?
No, the outing was not organized by local schools but was a privately arranged annual trip by the bus driver.
Where were the injured taken after the Fogo bus crash?
Injured passengers were taken to Sao Francisco de Assis Regional Hospital on Fogo.

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