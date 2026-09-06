Tragic Bus Accident Kills at Least 25 on Cape Verde’s Fogo Island
Details of the Fogo Island Bus Accident
Incident Overview
LISBON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - At least 25 people, many of them schoolchildren and teenagers, were killed when a bus plunged into a ravine on Fogo, one of Cape Verde's islands in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of West Africa, national news agency Inforpress reported on Sunday.
Crash Circumstances
Location and Timing
The crash occurred on a mountain road in northern Fogo late on Saturday, when the bus veered off the road and plunged about 30 metres into a steep ravine, it said.
Victims Involved
Many of those on board were primary and secondary school students, the agency said.
Aftermath of the Accident
Rescue and Medical Response
Several injured passengers were taken to Sao Francisco de Assis Regional Hospital on Fogo.
Official Statements
Education Officials' Comments
Education officials said the outing was not organised by local schools but was an annual trip privately arranged by the driver, who was among those killed, Inforpress said.
(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by David Holmes)