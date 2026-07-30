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Iran's Araqchi presses European counterparts over use of bases in US operations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Iran's Araqchi presses European counterparts over use of bases in US operations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Iran's FM Warns European States Over US Military Bases Used for Operations

Iran's Diplomatic Warnings and Reactions to US Military Presence in Europe

Iran's Objection to US Military Deployment in Bulgaria

DUBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi urged Bulgaria to reconsider its decision to allow the temporary deployment of U.S. military aircraft at the Bezmer air base, Iranian state media reported on Thursday.

During a phone call with his Bulgarian counterpart, Velislava Petrova-Chamova, Araqchi said Sofia's approval of a U.S. request to station military aircraft at the base to support military operations amounted to facilitating aggression against Iran, adding the move was unacceptable and contrary to the traditionally friendly relations between the two countries.

Consequences for Supporting US Operations

Iran has repeatedly warned countries allowing their territory to be used for U.S. military operations against it that they could "face consequences".

Concerns Over Military Bases in Cyprus

Araqchi held a separate phone call with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, during which he stressed the importance of preventing foreign military bases in Cyprus from being used against Iran.

Details of US and British Military Arrangements

Bulgaria's parliament last week approved the temporary deployment of up to eight U.S. KC-135 tanker aircraft and up to 250 personnel at Bezmer air base despite Iranian objections. Sofia has said no offensive weapons would be deployed and that the move did not make Bulgaria a party to military operations.

Cyprus hosts two British sovereign military bases, including RAF Akrotiri, which was struck by an Iranian drone in early March, a few days after Israel and the U.S. initiated strikes on Iran.

UK's Role in US Operations Against Iran

Britain agreed early on in the war to a U.S. request to use British bases for defensive strikes against Iranian missiles in storage depots or launchers.

This arrangement was maintained by the new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham in July, prompting Iran's Revolutionary Guards to warn Britain against facilitating U.S. military operations against Iran.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Bulgaria’s parliament authorized temporary U.S. deployment at Bezmer — up to eight KC‑135 tankers and 250 personnel from July 24 to October 1, 2026, stressing logistical use only, not combat (bta.bg)
  • Iran warned countries harboring U.S. operations could “face consequences,” labeling Bulgaria’s move as complicity in aggression; Sofia reaffirmed no offensive weapons would be deployed (internazionale.it)
  • RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus was struck by an Iranian-made (Shahed-type) drone on March 1–2, 2026, causing minor damage and prompting calls by Tehran to prevent use of Cypriot territory for U.S. strikes (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Iran objecting to the use of European military bases by the US?
Iran argues that allowing the US to use military bases in Europe for operations against Iran is seen as supporting aggression and undermines traditionally friendly diplomatic relations.
Which European countries are involved in the US military deployment controversy?
Bulgaria and Cyprus are highlighted, with Bulgaria allowing US aircraft at Bezmer air base and Cyprus hosting British bases that could be used in US operations.
What did Iranian Foreign Minister Araqchi communicate to Bulgaria?
Araqchi urged Bulgaria to reconsider approving US military deployments, warning it facilitates aggression against Iran and could impact bilateral ties.
How have European countries responded to Iran's warnings?
Bulgaria claims there are no offensive weapons involved and asserts the move does not make it a party to conflict, while British bases in Cyprus continue to allow US defensive actions.
What are the possible consequences of allowing US operations from European bases?
Iran has warned that countries permitting US military operations from their territory could 'face consequences,' suggesting possible diplomatic or security repercussions.

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