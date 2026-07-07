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Bank of England sets out plan to ease bank leverage rules - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Bank of England sets out plan to ease bank leverage rules

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Finance Banking Regulation

Bank of England Announces Plans to Relax Leverage Rules for UK Banks

By Phoebe Seers and David Milliken

Bank of England's Proposed Changes to Capital and Leverage Requirements

Overview of the Announcement

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of England on Tuesday set out plans to relax rules on how much capital banks have to hold against shocks, aiming to align requirements for British banks more closely with international standards as regulators globally come under pressure to revisit requirements aimed at shoring up resilience.

Details of the Planned Reforms

Enhancing Capital Buffer Usability

The BoE's Financial Policy Committee announced work to enhance the usability of capital buffers so that they can be more easily released without automatically restricting payouts to shareholders and also said it would soften the impact of the leverage ratio, which requires lenders to hold a minimum ratio of capital against total assets.

Softening the Leverage Ratio

The central bank's move to soften leverage rules and other buffers follows a relaxation of U.S. leverage requirements in November, a development that increased competitive pressures for British lenders.

Impact on Major British Banks

Current Leverage Ratio Effects

When the leverage ratio was introduced it was intended as a backstop to risk weighted capital requirements, though the BoE said it has become binding for three out of seven major British banks and caused them to have a higher obligations than international peers.

Estimated Reduction in Requirements

The BoE said it would remove one buffer from the leverage ratio and make a greater share of other buffers releasable among proposed changes, estimating a 0.2 percentage point reduction in leverage requirements for large British banks, which currently stand at a bit over 3%.

The changes would make the framework "more proportionate and more effective by being better targeted," the FPC said. 

Implications for Domestic and International Banks

Focus on Domestically Focused Banks

The BoE also said its work on buffer usability, which aims to reduce banks' incentives to restrict lending in a stress, would only impact large, domestically focused banks like Lloyds, NatWest and Santander UK, as rules for international banks are set by Basel. As part of that package, which will be subject to public consultation later in the year, banks will be given multiple years to rebuild buffers.

Vision for a Single Releasable Buffer

The FPC said to reduce complexity and further enhance buffer usability, it sees a clear case for a single buffer that is releasable in stress, which could only be achieved with international support. 

"The FPC will work with the (Prudential Regulation Authority) and international authorities to pursue broad reform of the capital buffer framework and move towards this vision," it said.

(Reporting by Phoebe Seers and David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • BoE proposes removing one leverage buffer and making more buffers releasable, easing binding constraints on three of seven major UK banks (~0.2 ppts reduction)
  • This move follows the U.S. relaxation of leverage rules in November 2025, increasing competitive pressure on UK banks
  • BoE aims to improve capital buffer usability and considers a single releasable buffer model, subject to international coordination and public consultation

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes is the Bank of England proposing for leverage rules?
The Bank of England plans to reduce leverage ratio requirements and make capital buffers more usable, easing capital obligations for large banks.
Why is the Bank of England easing leverage and buffer rules?
The changes aim to align UK requirements with international standards and respond to rising competitive pressures from U.S. regulatory relaxations.
Which UK banks will be mainly impacted by the new proposals?
Large, domestically focused banks like Lloyds, NatWest, and Santander UK will be primarily affected by the new rules.
How much is the estimated reduction in leverage requirements?
The proposed changes may lower leverage requirements for large British banks by about 0.2 percentage points.
What is the next step in implementing these regulatory changes?
The proposals will undergo public consultation later in the year, and banks will have multiple years to rebuild capital buffers if adopted.

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