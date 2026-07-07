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Greek wiretapping victims sue spyware firm Intellexa for damages - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Greek wiretapping victims sue spyware firm Intellexa for damages

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Greek Wiretapping Victims File €1M Lawsuit Against Spyware Firm Intellexa

Overview of the Greek Wiretapping Scandal and Legal Actions

Background of the Predatorgate Affair

ATHENS, July 7 (Reuters) - Eight victims of a Greek wiretapping scandal have sued the Athens-based surveillance firm Intellexa SA and individuals believed to be linked to it, seeking €1 million ($1.1 million) each for moral harm, their lawyer said on Tuesday.

The affair, dubbed "Predatorgate", emerged in 2022 after a financial journalist and a centre-left political party leader said that they had been subject to state surveillance with the phone malware Predator, Intellexa's flagship spyware product.

Political Fallout and Government Response

The case led to the sacking of the head of the EYP state intelligence service and the prime minister's chief of staff. Traces of Predator were later found in dozens of phones.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' centre-right government has denied any political involvement in the wiretapping, calling the monitoring of a political opponent's phone a mistake and saying it was not aware of the incident before it happened. It survived a vote of no confidence on the matter in 2023.

Legal Proceedings Against Intellexa and Associated Individuals

Conviction of Intellexa’s Founder

In February, a court found Intellexa's Israeli founder Tal Dilian and three others guilty of breaching personal data confidentiality in 2020–2021. Each received prison sentences totaling 126 years and eight months, with actual time capped at eight years, pending appeal.

Dilian’s Response and Upcoming Appeal

Dilian said in March that the conviction was unfounded and that he would not be a scapegoat. He said the surveillance technology had been sold only to governments, and that they were responsibile for how it was used. An appeal hearing is set for December.

New Lawsuit Filed by Wiretapping Victims

Now eight people whose phones were found to be infected with Predator have filed a suit against Intellexa and 13 individuals including Dilian, their lawyer Zacharias Kesses said on Tuesday, adding that more lawsuits would follow.

Each plaintiff is seeking €1 million in moral damages for "the unlawful violation of their private life, the confidentiality of their communications, and their personal data," Kesses said. The case is due to be heard in April.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8752 euros)

(Reporting by Yannis Souliotis; Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Eight named victims—including journalists, lawyers, and former intelligence and police officials—are suing Intellexa and 13 individuals, seeking total damages of €7.6 million. (ekathimerini.com)
  • The Predatorgate scandal began in 2022 when high‑profile figures discovered their phones were infected with Predator spyware; in February 2026, four individuals, including Intellexa founder Tal Dilian, were convicted but their prison terms (up to eight years) are suspended pending appeal. (amnesty.org)
  • The lawsuits outline the structure and roles within the Predator network and represent a strategic civil step toward accountability alongside criminal proceedings; more lawsuits and potentially criminal referrals may follow. (in.gr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is suing Intellexa in the Greek wiretapping scandal?
Eight victims whose phones were infected with Predator spyware are suing Intellexa and 13 individuals linked to the firm.
How much are the plaintiffs seeking in damages?
Each plaintiff is seeking €1 million in moral damages for violation of privacy, communication confidentiality, and personal data.
What is Predator spyware and why is it significant?
Predator is Intellexa’s spyware product that was used to monitor phones, leading to scandal and legal action in Greece.
What was the result of the previous court ruling against Intellexa’s founder?
Intellexa's founder, Tal Dilian, and three others were found guilty of breaching data confidentiality and received lengthy prison sentences, pending appeal.
When is the next major court hearing for this case scheduled?
The appeal hearing for Tal Dilian is set for December, and the new lawsuit by the eight victims is due to be heard in April.

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