GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Europe may face 'more deadly weeks' as new heatwave builds, WHO warns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Europe may face 'more deadly weeks' as new heatwave builds, WHO warns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Climate Change Europe

WHO Warns of More Deadly Weeks as Heatwave Threatens Europe’s Finance Sector

Impact and Response to Europe’s Intensifying Heatwave

July 7 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization warned on Tuesday that Europe could face “more deadly weeks” ahead, with another intense heatwave forming over the Atlantic. 

Rising Temperatures and Affected Regions

Here are more details: 

Forecasted Heat Levels

• Temperatures in Portugal and southern Spain are expected to climb to 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit) in the coming days.

Emergency Coordination and Preparedness

• WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge held an emergency call on Monday with representatives from 41 countries in the region, the European Commission and civil society groups to discuss lessons from the recent heatwave and preparations for the next one.

Effectiveness of Heat-Health Action Plans

• Kluge said in a statement that countries with heat-health action plans in place responded more quickly and better protected their populations during the June heatwave.

• However, he said that less than half of WHO's European member states had such a plan in place.

Consequences for Infrastructure and Public Health

Disruption and Damage

• Experts have said the June 20-28 heatwave was the most severe recorded in Europe, causing disruption to power generation, damaging infrastructure and overwhelming healthcare systems.

• The extreme heat was almost certainly driven by climate change, scientists said.

Excess Deaths and Vulnerable Populations

• France, the Netherlands and Belgium recorded 3,700 excess deaths, with authorities warning that the numbers are preliminary and could rise.

• Temperatures hit 40 degrees Celsius in parts of Europe during the heatwave.

• Kluge said care home residents, homeless people and socially isolated older adults were still not being reached consistently across Europe.

Future Strategies and Systemic Improvements

• "The work now is on two fronts: fixing what failed in recent weeks before the next heatwave hits and building the kind of health systems that don’t just respond to extreme heat but are ready for it," Kluge said.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Another intense heatwave developing over the Atlantic could bring dangerous temperatures of up to 43 °C in Portugal and southern Spain in early July 2026 (euronews.com)
  • WHO Europe’s Hans Kluge emphasized that countries with heat‑health action plans responded better during the June 20–28 heatwave—but noted that less than half of member states currently have such a plan (sciencedirect.com)
  • The June heatwave was the most severe on record, causing infrastructure disruption, healthcare system strain and thousands of excess deaths (e.g. 3,700 in France, Belgium and the Netherlands), and was almost certainly driven by climate change (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main risk posed by the new heatwave in Europe?
The new heatwave could cause further excess deaths, disrupt power generation, damage infrastructure, and overwhelm healthcare systems across Europe.
Which countries are expected to be hardest hit by the upcoming heatwave?
Portugal and southern Spain are expected to see temperatures reaching up to 43°C (109°F) in the coming days.
How are European authorities responding to the heatwave threat?
WHO and European authorities are discussing lessons from recent heatwaves and preparing heat-health action plans to better protect their populations.
What is the connection between the heatwave and climate change?
Scientists have stated that the extreme heat is almost certainly driven by climate change, increasing risks to public health and infrastructure.
How many excess deaths were recorded in the previous European heatwave?
France, the Netherlands, and Belgium recorded 3,700 excess deaths during the June heatwave, with numbers expected to rise.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Lockheed Martin, Rheinmetall to jointly produce ATACMS missiles in Germany

Lockheed Martin, Rheinmetall to jointly produce ATACMS missiles in Germany

Image for HSBC reviews Turkish banking business for possible sale

HSBC reviews Turkish banking business for possible sale

Image for NATO allies to discuss Hormuz tensions, mission with Gulf Arabs

NATO allies to discuss Hormuz tensions, mission with Gulf Arabs

Image for ECB tells banks to draw up plans against AI attacks amid disruption fears

ECB tells banks to draw up plans against AI attacks amid disruption fears

Image for Woman suspected in Monaco bombing found shot dead near Kyiv, report says

Woman suspected in Monaco bombing found shot dead near Kyiv, report says

Image for Capita shares tumble as UK withholds payments for missing contract deadlines

Capita shares tumble as UK withholds payments for missing contract deadlines

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Italy will no longer respond to Trump's provocations, foreign minister says
Italy will no longer respond to Trump's provocations, foreign minister says
Image for Sterling hits three-week high versus dollar
Sterling hits three-week high versus dollar
Image for ECB's Panetta says outlook remains fragile
ECB's Panetta says outlook remains fragile
Image for NATO's Rutte says allies to buy up to five Triton surveillance drones
NATO's Rutte says allies to buy up to five Triton surveillance drones
Image for Italian Sea Group considering €100 million capital increase
Italian Sea Group considering €100 million capital increase
Image for Prince Harry in London on judgment day in his legal battle against the Daily Mail
Prince Harry in London on judgment day in his legal battle against the Daily Mail
Image for UK's Beauty Tech raises annual sales, profit forecasts after strong first half
UK's Beauty Tech raises annual sales, profit forecasts after strong first half
Image for Young & Co's sales rise as good weather, soccer draw drinkers to pubs
Young & Co's sales rise as good weather, soccer draw drinkers to pubs
Image for US in talks on Europe missile co-production, source says
US in talks on Europe missile co-production, source says
Image for Denmark to buy two maritime patrol aircraft from Boeing, defence ministry says
Denmark to buy two maritime patrol aircraft from Boeing, defence ministry says
Image for Google, RWE back Proxima Fusion in €411 million financing round
Google, RWE back Proxima Fusion in €411 million financing round
Image for Shell raises guidance slightly for Q2 integrated gas production
Shell raises guidance slightly for Q2 integrated gas production
View All Finance Posts