France trims 2026 economic growth forecast to 0.7%

France Reduces 2026 Economic Growth Forecast to 0.7% Amid Global Tensions
France's Finance Ministry Revises Economic Outlook
Growth Forecast Adjustment for 2026
PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - France's Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it had cut its 2026 growth forecast to 0.7% from a previous 0.9% in a mid-year public finances update to lawmakers.
Factors Influencing the Revision
"This revision takes into account a less favourable start of the year than anticipated, linked in particular to the special (budget) legislation, as well as the international situation, notably the conflict in the Middle East," Finance Minister Roland Lescure said in a statement.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by Inti Landauro)