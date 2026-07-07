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France trims 2026 economic growth forecast to 0.7% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France trims 2026 economic growth forecast to 0.7%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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France Reduces 2026 Economic Growth Forecast to 0.7% Amid Global Tensions

France's Finance Ministry Revises Economic Outlook

Growth Forecast Adjustment for 2026

PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - France's Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it had cut its 2026 growth forecast to 0.7% from a previous 0.9% in a mid-year public finances update to lawmakers.

Factors Influencing the Revision

"This revision takes into account a less favourable start of the year than anticipated, linked in particular to the special (budget) legislation, as well as the international situation, notably the conflict in the Middle East," Finance Minister Roland Lescure said in a statement.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by Inti Landauro)

Key Takeaways

  • France’s INSEE, OECD and IMF now align on a 2026 growth forecast of around 0.7%, down from 0.9% in 2025, reflecting spillovers from the Middle East conflict and elevated energy prices. (investing.com)
  • The Bank of France projects an even weaker outcome – growth of just 0.5% – attributing the downgrade to a contraction in Q1 and rising energy costs. (investing.com)
  • The growth revision compounds fiscal challenges as public debt surpasses €3.5 trillion and budget deficit targets become harder to meet, increasing pressure for reforms. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors influenced France's lower economic growth projection for 2026?
Key factors included a weaker start to the year, special budget legislation, and global issues like the conflict in the Middle East.

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