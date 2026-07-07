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Britain will need vast fiscal tightening to avert debt spiral, OBR predicts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain will need vast fiscal tightening to avert debt spiral, OBR predicts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Finance Banking UK economy Government Policy

OBR Warns UK Faces Major Fiscal Tightening to Avert Debt Spiral

OBR’s Long-Term Fiscal Outlook and Implications for the UK

By Andy Bruce

OBR’s Warning on Debt Sustainability

MANCHESTER, England, July 7 (Reuters) - Britain will need extra tax rises or spending cuts equivalent to the entire education budget early next decade to prevent government debt spiralling higher from current levels, the Office for Budget Responsibility said on Tuesday.

The independent budget watchdog's annual look at the long-term sustainability of the public finances showed government debt was likely to move onto an "unsustainable and ever-rising path" in virtually all of its scenarios.

Key Drivers of Fiscal Pressure

As in past years, the OBR cited an aging population and rapidly increasing spending on healthcare as key reasons why the public finances look to be on an unsustainable footing.

Political Context and Constraints

The findings underline the constraints facing the prime minister-in-waiting Andy Burnham, who has sought to reassure investors by pledging to stick with the government's existing fiscal rules.

The OBR's assessment shows the Labour government's existing plans, even if delivered in full, would not be enough to stop debt climbing over the longer term — leaving little room for higher public spending associated with Burnham's platform.

Required Fiscal Tightening Measures

Magnitude of Adjustment Needed

To keep public debt at its current level of around 95% of economic output in the long run, the OBR said the government would need to permanently improve the primary balance — the gap between revenues and expenditure excluding debt interest — by 3.8% of economic output in the 2031/32 financial year.

Comparison to Current Spending

"This represents a one-year adjustment that would be around a third larger than the tightening the government plans to deliver over the coming five years, and roughly equivalent to total onshore corporation tax receipts or current departmental spending on education in 2030/31," the OBR said.

Even this estimate depends on whether the government's existing budget plans hold out until the end of the OBR's medium-term forecasts to 2030/31, published in March.

Risks of Delayed Action

"Debt would move onto an unsustainable path much sooner in a scenario where there is a less favourable primary deficit in 2030/31," the OBR said.

It warned that delaying such action would increase the cost of putting the public finances back on a sustainable footing. Postponing action to the 2050s would mean improving the primary balance by 8% of GDP — close to the entire health budget.

Potential Impact of Economic Growth

Faster growth — which Burnham is banking on — would ease the strain.

Productivity Growth Scenarios

If productivity growth returned to its pre-financial-crisis pace, the OBR said debt would be roughly 120 percentage points of GDP lower by the mid-2070s than around 300% in the baseline scenario, and the required tightening would shrink to 1.8% of GDP.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Suban Abdulla)

Key Takeaways

  • OBR projects UK debt could spiral without a permanent improvement in the primary balance of 3.8% of GDP by 2031/32—equivalent to total education spending or onshore corporation tax (obr.uk)
  • Delaying fiscal tightening to the 2050s would require a primary balance improvement of about 8% of GDP, roughly matching the entire health budget (obr.uk)
  • If productivity growth returns to pre-financial‑crisis rates, long‑term debt could be drastically lower—by about 120 percentage points of GDP by the mid‑2070s—and the required tightening would fall to 1.8% of GDP (obr.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the OBR warn about UK's public finances?
The OBR warned that UK government debt is likely to move onto an unsustainable and ever-rising path in almost all scenarios without significant fiscal tightening.
How much fiscal tightening does the OBR say is needed?
The OBR estimates the UK needs permanent tax rises or spending cuts amounting to 3.8% of economic output in 2031/32—about the size of the current education budget.
What are the main drivers of the UK's fiscal sustainability problem?
The OBR cites an aging population and rising healthcare costs as the main reasons for the UK's unsustainable public finances.
What happens if fiscal tightening is delayed until the 2050s?
Delaying fiscal action to the 2050s would require improving the primary balance by 8% of GDP, which is nearly the size of the current health budget.
Can higher growth reduce the need for fiscal tightening?
Yes, if productivity growth returns to pre-financial-crisis rates, required fiscal tightening would be significantly less and government debt would be much lower.

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