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Factbox-Defence companies sign deals at NATO industry forum

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Finance Markets Defence NATO procurement

NATO Member Defence Companies Sign Procurement and Cooperation Agreements at Forum

Key Defence Agreements Announced at NATO Industry Forum

July 7 (Reuters) - Defence companies from NATO member states gathered in Ankara on Tuesday for an industry forum held alongside the alliance's annual summit, where several defence cooperation and procurement agreements were expected to be announced.

Here are the deals announced so far:

SAAB

GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control Aircraft Acquisition

The Swedish defence equipment maker said NATO will begin formal negotiations on the acquisition of up to 10 GlobalEye airborne early warning and control aircraft.

Delivery Timeline and Pricing

CEO Micael Johansson told reporters the company could start deliveries as soon as 2030, and the final price would be roughly $400 million to $450 million per aircraft.

LOCKHEED MARTIN, RHEINMETALL

ATACMS Missile Production Agreement

The two defence companies signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to jointly produce ATACMS missiles in Germany, a move that would mark the first manufacture of the short-range ballistic missile outside the United States.

NORTHROP GRUMMAN

MQ-4C Triton Surveillance Drones Purchase

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said allies will buy up to five Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton high-altitude surveillance drones, with Norway, Finland, Germany and Denmark signing a letter of intent for the purchase.

AIRBUS

Strategic Airlift and Tanker Fleet Expansion

NATO will launch a strategic airlift fleet of A400M transport planes and expand its existing A330 MRTT tanker and transport fleet by one aircraft, Rutte said.

ISAR AEROSPACE

Contract with Maritime Launch Services

German company Isar Aerospace signed a contract with Canada's Maritime Launch Services to secure access to launch infrastructure and services at Spaceport Nova Scotia and improve its orbital launch readiness, NATO said in a statement.

(Reporting by Emanuele Berro, editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • NATO is set to begin formal talks to acquire up to ten Saab GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft—marking a move to replace aging AWACS jets with a modern, European-sourced surveillance capability (barchart.com).
  • Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall signed an MoU to jointly produce ATACMS missiles at Rheinmetall’s Unterlüß facility in Germany—the first time this U.S.-made missile will be manufactured outside the U.S. (marketscreener.com).
  • Norway, Finland, Germany and Denmark signed a letter of intent to purchase up to five Northrop Grumman MQ‑4C Triton high-altitude surveillance drones—enhancing NATO's ISR capabilities alongside its existing RQ‑4D Phoenix fleet in Sicily (whtc.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which defence companies signed deals at the NATO industry forum?
SAAB, Lockheed Martin, Rheinmetall, Northrop Grumman, Airbus, and Isar Aerospace signed procurement and cooperation agreements at the forum.
What is the approximate cost of the GlobalEye aircraft for NATO?
The final price for each SAAB GlobalEye airborne early warning aircraft is estimated at $400 million to $450 million.
Which countries are expected to purchase Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton drones?
Norway, Finland, Germany, and Denmark have signed a letter of intent to acquire up to five MQ-4C Triton drones.
What new cooperation did Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall announce?
Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall agreed to jointly produce ATACMS short-range ballistic missiles in Germany, marking the first production outside the US.
What presence did Airbus have at the NATO forum?
Airbus is launching a strategic airlift fleet of A400M transport planes and expanding NATO's A330 MRTT tanker and transport fleet.

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