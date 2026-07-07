GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Lockheed Martin, Rheinmetall to jointly produce ATACMS missiles in Germany - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Lockheed Martin, Rheinmetall to jointly produce ATACMS missiles in Germany

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Defense Manufacturing

Lockheed Martin, Rheinmetall Partner to Manufacture ATACMS Missiles in Germany

Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall's ATACMS Missile Production Agreement

Memorandum of Understanding Signed

ANKARA, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. defence company Lockheed Martin and Germany's Rheinmetall signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to jointly produce ATACMS missiles in Germany, a move that would mark the first manufacture of the short-range ballistic missile outside the United States.

Strategic Goals and Government Backing

In a joint statement, the companies said the agreement, backed by the U.S. and German governments, was a step toward establishing a joint venture to create a European hub for the manufacture, integration and distribution of ATACMS missiles for NATO members and allied countries.

Production Location and Details

The guided missiles will be made at Rheinmetall's artillery plant in Unterluess, northern Germany, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said.

Context: NATO Summit and Defence Industrial Expansion

The memorandum, signed at a NATO Industry Forum on the sidelines of the alliance's summit in Ankara, reflects efforts by the United States and its European allies to expand defence industrial capacity and replenish weapons stockpiles strained by conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, writing by Emanuele Berro, editing by Miranda Murray)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of ATACMS missile production in Germany?
It marks the first time ATACMS missiles will be produced outside the United States, enhancing European defense manufacturing capacity.
Who are the companies involved in the joint venture?
Lockheed Martin from the United States and Rheinmetall from Germany are forming the joint venture.
What support do the companies have for this agreement?
The agreement is backed by both the U.S. and German governments.
Where will the missiles be produced?
The ATACMS missiles will be manufactured at Rheinmetall's artillery plant in Unterluess, northern Germany.
Why is there a push to expand defense industrial capacity?
Expanding capacity aims to replenish weapon stockpiles strained by recent conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Europe may face 'more deadly weeks' as new heatwave builds, WHO warns

Europe may face 'more deadly weeks' as new heatwave builds, WHO warns

Image for HSBC reviews Turkish banking business for possible sale

HSBC reviews Turkish banking business for possible sale

Image for NATO allies to discuss Hormuz tensions, mission with Gulf Arabs

NATO allies to discuss Hormuz tensions, mission with Gulf Arabs

Image for ECB tells banks to draw up plans against AI attacks amid disruption fears

ECB tells banks to draw up plans against AI attacks amid disruption fears

Image for Woman suspected in Monaco bombing found shot dead near Kyiv, report says

Woman suspected in Monaco bombing found shot dead near Kyiv, report says

Image for Capita shares tumble as UK withholds payments for missing contract deadlines

Capita shares tumble as UK withholds payments for missing contract deadlines

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Italy will no longer respond to Trump's provocations, foreign minister says
Italy will no longer respond to Trump's provocations, foreign minister says
Image for Sterling hits three-week high versus dollar
Sterling hits three-week high versus dollar
Image for ECB's Panetta says outlook remains fragile
ECB's Panetta says outlook remains fragile
Image for NATO's Rutte says allies to buy up to five Triton surveillance drones
NATO's Rutte says allies to buy up to five Triton surveillance drones
Image for Italian Sea Group considering €100 million capital increase
Italian Sea Group considering €100 million capital increase
Image for Prince Harry in London on judgment day in his legal battle against the Daily Mail
Prince Harry in London on judgment day in his legal battle against the Daily Mail
Image for UK's Beauty Tech raises annual sales, profit forecasts after strong first half
UK's Beauty Tech raises annual sales, profit forecasts after strong first half
Image for Young & Co's sales rise as good weather, soccer draw drinkers to pubs
Young & Co's sales rise as good weather, soccer draw drinkers to pubs
Image for US in talks on Europe missile co-production, source says
US in talks on Europe missile co-production, source says
Image for Denmark to buy two maritime patrol aircraft from Boeing, defence ministry says
Denmark to buy two maritime patrol aircraft from Boeing, defence ministry says
Image for Google, RWE back Proxima Fusion in €411 million financing round
Google, RWE back Proxima Fusion in €411 million financing round
Image for Shell raises guidance slightly for Q2 integrated gas production
Shell raises guidance slightly for Q2 integrated gas production
View All Finance Posts