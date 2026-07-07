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HSBC reviews Turkish banking business for possible sale - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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HSBC reviews Turkish banking business for possible sale

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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HSBC Considers Options for Turkish Retail and Corporate Banking Arm

HSBC's Strategic Review and Market Presence

Overview of the Turkish Business Review

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - HSBC said on Tuesday it had launched a review of its Turkish retail and corporate banking business and was considering all options, as part of its global drive to simplify its business and exit markets where it considers itself too small.

Scope of the Review

The review does not include wholesale banking activities such as investment banking, the British lender said.

HSBC's Global Strategy

Asia-focused HSBC has been exiting markets where it is sub-scale or less-profitable, following a strategic review launched by CEO Georges Elhedery in October 2024 to shrink the bank's geographical footprint.

Recent Market Exits

In recent years it has sold its retail banking operations in countries including Sri Lanka and France and is reviewing its presence in Egypt, among other places.  

Future Plans for HSBC Türkiye

Statement from HSBC

"The review will consider all options for the retail banking business of HSBC Bank A.Ş. (‘HSBC Türkiye’) and its portfolio of smaller and medium-sized companies with primarily domestic banking requirements. No decisions have yet been made," HSBC said in a statement.

Strategic Focus

"The bank's strategy is to increase leadership and market share in the areas where it has a clear competitive advantage and where it has the greatest opportunity to grow and support its clients."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Lawrence White and Tommy Reggiori Wilkes, Editing by Iain Withers)

Key Takeaways

  • HSBC is reviewing all options for its retail and SME banking business in Turkey, but no decisions have been made yet. (Reuters, July 7 ,2026)
  • This initiative continues HSBC’s strategy to exit or reduce exposure in markets where it lacks scale or profitability, following recent exits from France, Sri Lanka, and under‑review operations in Egypt. (Reuters; strategic reports)
  • HSBC’s direction is driven by CEO Georges Elhedery’s post‑October 2024 transformation plan to simplify organizational structure and focus on core geographies. (HSBC disclosures; Reuters)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is HSBC reviewing its Turkish banking business?
HSBC is reviewing its Turkish retail and corporate banking business as part of a strategy to simplify operations and exit markets where it is considered too small or less profitable.
What parts of HSBC's Turkish business are under review?
The review covers HSBC's Turkish retail and corporate banking services, excluding its wholesale banking activities such as investment banking.
Has HSBC decided to sell its Turkish banking business?
No decisions have been made yet regarding the sale, and all options are still being considered.
Which other markets has HSBC exited recently?
HSBC has sold its retail banking operations in Sri Lanka and France, and is reviewing its presence in Egypt, among other regions.
Who initiated HSBC’s global strategic review?
The global strategic review was launched by CEO Georges Elhedery in October 2024.

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