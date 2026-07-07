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Bank of England sees growing risks to financial stability from AI - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bank of England sees growing risks to financial stability from AI

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Finance Banking Regulation Artificial Intelligence Markets

Bank of England Warns on Growing AI Risks to Financial Stability and Cybersecurity

Bank of England Highlights AI-Driven Threats and Financial Sector Vulnerabilities

By David Milliken and Phoebe Seers

AI's Impact on Financial Stability

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Tuesday that artificial intelligence poses a growing threat to financial stability, as investors bet heavily it will prove a success while the technology increases banks' vulnerability to cyberattacks.

Ongoing and Emerging Risks

In a half-yearly assessment of risks to Britain's financial system, the central bank said previous risks it had identified from stretched share price valuations, high public debt and risky private credit lending to businesses had not gone away.

But since its last report, it highlighted additional dangers from investors - including hedge funds - borrowing to buy shares, AI-related companies borrowing heavily to fund investments and rapid growth in AI's capacity for harm.

Banking System Resilience and Proposals

Despite this, it judged that Britain's banking system remained resilient and set out proposals to make it easier for banks to run down the amount of capital they hold after a crisis in order to sustain lending to the economy.

Investor Behavior and Market Risks

Requirements for AI Investment Success

For investors' bets on AI to pay off, the BoE said there would need to be widespread profitable adoption of the technology, effective build-out of new infrastructure and easy access to finance for the sector.

Potential for Market Volatility

"A reassessment of these prospects could trigger a fall in equity prices that might be amplified by high concentration, correlated momentum-driven positions that can exacerbate volatility as markets fall, and increased leverage," the BoE said.

"Considerations around the future earnings potential for AI-related companies will also be relevant to the sustainability of these companies debt," it added, noting that a lack of transparency about how they borrowed could worsen a crisis.

Regulatory Response to AI Risks

Global Regulatory Focus

Regulators globally have begun to focus more keenly on the impact of AI, from cyber and operational risks associated with frontier AI models such as Anthropic's Mythos to the challenges posed by agentic systems capable of acting with limited human intervention.

Calls for Bespoke AI Regulation

At the end of June, BoE Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden signalled for the first time the need for bespoke AI regulation to contain risks posed by increasingly capable agentic systems.

"Our frameworks were not built to contemplate autonomous agents, and relying on a human in the loop for all agent actions is unlikely to be realistic," Breeden said.

Cybersecurity and Operational Challenges

In Tuesday's report, the BoE said it was unclear if better AI strengthened the hand of attackers or those seeking to defend financial systems.

But it was likely to require more frequent software updates by financial firms, which themselves carry a risk of operational disruption.

Reporting and Contact Information

(Reporting by David Milliken and Phoebe Seers)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034))

Keywords: BRITAIN BOE/

Key Takeaways

  • Agentic AI raises cyber and operational risks: cyber‑defence tools and attackers benefit similarly from AI, increasing threat, requiring faster patching and system recovery options, like ‘bare‑metal’ rebuilds or cross‑institution fall‑backs. (bankofengland.co.uk)
  • Investor concentration and leverage in AI‑related firms could amplify volatility: over‑borrowing to fund AI investments, high valuations tied to future earnings, and momentum‑driven positions may trigger sharp equity corrections. (investing.com)
  • Regulatory frameworks are inadequate for autonomous AI, and bespoke rules like ‘kill‑switches’, enhanced recovery protocols, and stronger governance are now being considered. (aib.vote)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the Bank of England see AI as a risk to financial stability?
The Bank of England warns that AI increases banks' vulnerability to cyberattacks and could amplify financial market volatility through leveraged investments.
What specific concerns did the Bank of England highlight about AI in banking?
Concerns include increased cyberattack risks, heavy borrowing by AI-related firms, and potential instability from high investor leverage.
How is the Bank of England responding to AI-related risks?
The Bank of England proposes measures to enhance bank resilience and signals the need for bespoke regulation for advanced AI 'agentic systems.'
What role does regulation play in addressing AI risks in finance?
Regulators are focusing more on AI's risks, considering new frameworks to oversee agentic systems and mitigate cyber and operational threats.
Is the UK financial system currently resilient to AI-related risks?
The Bank of England states that the banking system remains resilient but acknowledges growing challenges as AI adoption accelerates.

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