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Russian strike on Kyiv-area warehouse causes detonation, killing 27 - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Russian strike on Kyiv-area warehouse causes detonation, killing 27

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 29, 2026

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headlines Conflict Ukraine Crisis Casualties Russian Attacks

Russian Strike Kills 27 in Kyiv-Area Warehouse Explosion; Dozens Injured

Details of the Russian Drone Strike and Its Aftermath

Casualties and Immediate Impact

KYIV, Aug 29 (Reuters) - At least 27 people were killed after a Russian drone strike on a Kyiv-area warehouse sparked a detonation, officials said on Saturday, prompting calls by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to punish those responsible.

Another 42 people were also injured and more than 380 evacuated from the strike area in the Bucha district, Tymur Tkachenko, governor of the Kyiv region, wrote on the Telegram app.

Details of the Strike

Tkachenko did not provide details about what was hit in the strike late on Friday. Zelenskiy said a strike on a warehouse had triggered a detonation and that nearby infrastructure suffered "significant damage", including residential buildings and a facility providing care for the elderly.

Official Response and Accountability

"Those who allowed this to happen must be held accountable for their decisions," Zelenskiy wrote on X, adding that criminal cases had already been opened on charges of official negligence.

"There are regulations in place – ammunition cannot be stored near homes or other residential areas. Appropriate conclusions will certainly be drawn."

Ongoing Concerns

Tkachenko, the governor, said the death toll could still rise.

The attack on Friday followed two days of frequent drone waves aimed at the city and the surrounding region, damaging warehouses and homes and disrupting daily life.

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • A Russian drone strike on Myla, Bucha district, near Kyiv hit a warehouse, causing a large explosion and fire that killed at least 27, injured 42, and forced evacuation of hundreds (apnews.com).
  • President Zelenskiy condemned the incident, stressing that ammunition should not be stored near residential areas, and pledged criminal investigations into official negligence (apnews.com).
  • Ukraine’s Prosecutor General and Prime Minister have launched inquiries into the storage practices at the site, assessing potential “criminal negligence” in the lead‑up to the blast (meduza.io).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the Kyiv-area warehouse explosion?
A Russian drone strike hit a warehouse in Bucha, causing a detonation that killed at least 27 people and injured 42.
Where did the Russian strike occur?
The strike occurred in the Bucha district near Kyiv, Ukraine.
How many people were affected by the explosion?
At least 27 people were killed, 42 were injured, and over 380 were evacuated.
Who called for accountability after the strike?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for those responsible to be punished and for criminal investigations.
What infrastructure was damaged by the incident?
Significant damage occurred to residential buildings and a facility for the elderly near the warehouse.

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