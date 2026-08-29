Russian Strike Kills 27 in Kyiv-Area Warehouse Explosion; Dozens Injured

Details of the Russian Drone Strike and Its Aftermath

Casualties and Immediate Impact

KYIV, Aug 29 (Reuters) - At least 27 people were killed after a Russian drone strike on a Kyiv-area warehouse sparked a detonation, officials said on Saturday, prompting calls by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to punish those responsible.

Another 42 people were also injured and more than 380 evacuated from the strike area in the Bucha district, Tymur Tkachenko, governor of the Kyiv region, wrote on the Telegram app.

Details of the Strike

Tkachenko did not provide details about what was hit in the strike late on Friday. Zelenskiy said a strike on a warehouse had triggered a detonation and that nearby infrastructure suffered "significant damage", including residential buildings and a facility providing care for the elderly.

Official Response and Accountability

"Those who allowed this to happen must be held accountable for their decisions," Zelenskiy wrote on X, adding that criminal cases had already been opened on charges of official negligence.

"There are regulations in place – ammunition cannot be stored near homes or other residential areas. Appropriate conclusions will certainly be drawn."

Ongoing Concerns

Tkachenko, the governor, said the death toll could still rise.

The attack on Friday followed two days of frequent drone waves aimed at the city and the surrounding region, damaging warehouses and homes and disrupting daily life.

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Aidan Lewis)