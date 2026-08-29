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Headlines

Russia says it has captured three villages in Ukraine's Donetsk and Sumy regions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 29, 2026

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Russia Claims Capture of Three Villages in Ukraine's Donetsk and Sumy Regions

Russian Military Operations and Announcements

Capture of Villages in Donetsk and Sumy Regions

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Russian defence ministry said on Saturday Russian troops had captured the village of Khrapivshchyna in Ukraine's Sumy region, and the villages of Novoandriivka and Rubizhne in the Donetsk region.

Strikes on Ukrainian Infrastructure

Attack on Kyiv Region Logistics Centre

The ministry said via its Telegram channel that it had struck a logistics centre in the Kyiv region where components for Ukrainian ballistic missiles were stored.

Verification and Reporting

Independent Verification

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Russian forces say they seized three villages: Khrapivshchyna in Sumy and Novoandriivka plus Rubizhne in Donetsk (interfax.ru)
  • They also claim to have hit a Kyiv-region logistics hub containing components for Ukraine’s missile systems (lemonde.fr)
  • Independent verification of these claims remains unavailable; Reuters flagged lack of confirmation (thedailyguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which villages did Russia claim to capture in Ukraine?
Russia claimed to have captured Khrapivshchyna in Sumy and Novoandriivka and Rubizhne in Donetsk.
Which Ukrainian region's logistics centre was targeted by Russia?
A logistics centre in the Kyiv region, where components for Ukrainian ballistic missiles were stored, was struck.
How was the announcement about the captured villages made?
The Russian defence ministry announced the capture via its Telegram channel.
Was the Russian report independently verified?
Reuters could not independently verify the Russian defence ministry's report.

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