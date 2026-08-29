Russia Claims Capture of Three Villages in Ukraine's Donetsk and Sumy Regions
Russian Military Operations and Announcements
Capture of Villages in Donetsk and Sumy Regions
MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Russian defence ministry said on Saturday Russian troops had captured the village of Khrapivshchyna in Ukraine's Sumy region, and the villages of Novoandriivka and Rubizhne in the Donetsk region.
Strikes on Ukrainian Infrastructure
Attack on Kyiv Region Logistics Centre
The ministry said via its Telegram channel that it had struck a logistics centre in the Kyiv region where components for Ukrainian ballistic missiles were stored.
Verification and Reporting
Independent Verification
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Ros Russell)