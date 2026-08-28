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Serbia's Vucic raps 'uncivilised' UN court over handling of Mladic death - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Serbia's Vucic raps 'uncivilised' UN court over handling of Mladic death

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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headlines Politics International Serbia War Crimes

Serbia's Vucic Criticizes UN Court's Handling of Ratko Mladic’s Death

Reactions and Developments Following Ratko Mladic's Death

Vucic's Criticism of the UN Court

BELGRADE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic accused a U.N. war crimes court on Friday of "uncivilised behaviour" for not letting former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic die in Serbia and said Belgrade was still waiting to know whether the body would be returned.

Mladic, who was serving a life sentence after being convicted of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during Bosnia's 1992-95 war, died on Thursday in a U.N. detention facility in The Hague. He was 83.

"We have received nothing from The Hague," Vucic told reporters, adding that Serbian authorities would help arrange a dignified burial for Mladic in Serbia if his family requested it.

The court denied Mladic's request last month to be allowed to return to Serbia to die. It said his health condition was precarious but stable and well-managed at the detention centre.

"We have seen now that The Hague wanted Mladic's death behind bars," Vucic said. "They did not allow the general to die in Serbia, where he wanted to die. That is uncivilised behaviour, without precedent or justification."

The U.N. body tasked with overseeing residual cases from the Yugoslav war crimes tribunal did not respond to Reuters questions about a possible transfer of Mladic's remains to Serbia.

Serbian media reported that Mladic had expressed a wish to be buried at a cemetery in Belgrade beside his daughter Ana, who died in 1994.

Investigation into Mladic's Death

Court Inquiry and Initial Findings

COURT INVESTIGATING MLADIC'S DEATH

The court has opened an inquiry into the circumstances of Mladic's death. A judge appointed to oversee the investigation spent about three hours at the detention facility on Friday but did not make a statement to reporters.

Background and Legacy

Vucic's Political Position

Vucic, a former ultranationalist who served as a minister under late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic in the 1990s, has rebranded himself in recent years as a pro-European reformer while maintaining close ties with Russia and China.    

Mladic's Convictions and Reputation

Genocide and War Crimes

Mladic was found guilty of genocide for his role in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in which about 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were killed after Bosnian Serb forces overran the U.N.-designated enclave.

He was also convicted over the 43-month siege of Sarajevo, during which about 10,000 people were killed.

Perceptions in Serbia and Bosnia

However, Mladic remained a revered figure among many Serbs in Serbia and in Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic.

Survivors of the Srebrenica massacre had very different views.

Reactions from Survivors

"He should never have left prison," said Meira Djogaz, whose husband, three sons and grandson were killed during the war and who returned to live in Srebrenica after the conflict.

"I wish he had lived even longer so that he could suffer in prison more," she said.

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac in Belgrade, Stephanie Van Den Berg in The Hague and Amel Emric in Srebrenica; editing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Vucic labeled the UN tribunal’s denial of Mladic’s last wish—to die in Serbia—as “uncivilised behaviour”, stressing there is “no precedent or justification.” (europapress.es)
  • Serbia’s Justice Minister Nenad Vujić confirmed that Belgrade is coordinating with Mladic’s family and awaiting instructions from the Hague Mechanism regarding the transfer of his remains. (www1.srna.rs)
  • The International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, led by Judge Graciela Gatti Santana, has launched a full inquiry into the circumstances of Mladic’s death and handed it to Judge Ian Bonomy. (rts.rs)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Serbian President Vucic criticize the UN war crimes court?
President Vucic called the court's refusal to let Ratko Mladic die in Serbia 'uncivilised behaviour' after Mladic died in The Hague.
Where did Ratko Mladic die and what was his sentence?
Ratko Mladic died in a U.N. detention facility in The Hague while serving a life sentence for genocide and war crimes.
Is there an investigation into Ratko Mladic's death?
Yes, the UN court has opened an inquiry into the circumstances of Mladic's death.
What did Ratko Mladic's family wish for regarding his burial?
Serbian media reported Mladic wanted to be buried beside his daughter Ana in Belgrade.
How is Ratko Mladic viewed in Serbia and Bosnia?
Mladic remains a revered figure among many Serbs, but survivors of the Srebrenica massacre hold very different views.

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