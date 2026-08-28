US Academic Accusing Jason Arday of Plagiarism Allowed to Resume Some Work

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

Developments in the Plagiarism Allegation and Investigation

Background of the Case

PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Nathan Cofnas, the U.S. academic who accused late Cambridge University professor Jason Arday of plagiarism, has been allowed to resume some of his work at Ghent University while a disciplinary probe continues, the Belgian entity said on Friday.

Arday, once hailed as Cambridge's youngest Black professor, was found dead at the age of 41 in London this month, days after resigning from his post. Arday had denied the allegation of plagiarism but ​acknowledged making mistakes.

Ghent University's Response

Suspension and Ongoing Investigation

Ghent University subsequently suspended Cofnas "as a precautionary measure" as it opened an investigation. Cofnas said the probe was into possible discrimination.

Conditional Resumption of Work

In Friday's statement, Ghent said Cofnas could resume academic activities at the university while the investigation continued on the condition that he worked remotely and did not engage in any teaching.

Media Attention and Broader Implications

Impact on Arday's Reputation

The plagiarism allegations against Arday drew huge media coverage, leading to questions about other elements of Arday's life, including statements he made about his career, personal life and ⁠medical conditions.

Contact with U.S. Ambassador

GHENT SAYS IT HAD CONTACT WITH U.S. AMBASSADOR

Ghent also said it had been in contact with the U.S. ambassador to Belgium, Bill White, about Cofnas.

"Ghent University confirms that it has been in contact with the U.S. Ambassador," it said via email, confirming a social media post by White.

Cofnas' Public Statements

Cofnas wrote in a post on X late on Thursday that his suspension period was over, thanking White for taking an interest in his case.

Cofnas' Academic History and Controversies

Prior Issues at Cambridge

Cofnas arrived at Ghent after Cambridge University's Emmanuel College ended its association ⁠with him after some students expressed concerns over Cofnas' blog posts, which argued that in a meritocracy "blacks would disappear from almost all high-profile positions ​outside of sports and entertainment".

Legal Dispute and Racism Debate

Cofnas says he is not a racist ​and is ⁠in legal dispute with Emmanuel College.

Arday's death triggered intense debate about racism in the academic world and the media in Britain.

Personal Impact on Arday

Before his death, Arday repeatedly said the public attacks upon ​him were taking a toll on him and his family.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta;Editing by Helen Popper)