GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Eagle S tanker involved in undersea cable damage case in Finland - Global Banking & Finance Review
The Eagle S oil tanker, accused of damaging undersea cables in the Gulf of Finland, faces legal charges. This incident highlights growing concerns over maritime safety and infrastructure security in the Baltic Sea region.
Headlines

US academic who accused Jason Arday of plagiarism allowed to resume some work

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Education Academic News Regulation Plagiarism

US Academic Accusing Jason Arday of Plagiarism Allowed to Resume Some Work

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

Developments in the Plagiarism Allegation and Investigation

Background of the Case

PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Nathan Cofnas, the U.S. academic who accused late Cambridge University professor Jason Arday of plagiarism, has been allowed to resume some of his work at Ghent University while a disciplinary probe continues, the Belgian entity said on Friday.

Arday, once hailed as Cambridge's youngest Black professor, was found dead at the age of 41 in London this month, days after resigning from his post. Arday had denied the allegation of plagiarism but ​acknowledged making mistakes.

Ghent University's Response

Suspension and Ongoing Investigation

Ghent University subsequently suspended Cofnas "as a precautionary measure" as it opened an investigation. Cofnas said the probe was into possible discrimination.

Conditional Resumption of Work

In Friday's statement, Ghent said Cofnas could resume academic activities at the university while the investigation continued on the condition that he worked remotely and did not engage in any teaching.

Media Attention and Broader Implications

Impact on Arday's Reputation

The plagiarism allegations against Arday drew huge media coverage, leading to questions about other elements of Arday's life, including statements he made about his career, personal life and ⁠medical conditions.

Contact with U.S. Ambassador

GHENT SAYS IT HAD CONTACT WITH U.S. AMBASSADOR

Ghent also said it had been in contact with the U.S. ambassador to Belgium, Bill White, about Cofnas.

"Ghent University confirms that it has been in contact with the U.S. Ambassador," it said via email, confirming a social media post by White.

Cofnas' Public Statements

Cofnas wrote in a post on X late on Thursday that his suspension period was over, thanking White for taking an interest in his case.

Cofnas' Academic History and Controversies

Prior Issues at Cambridge

Cofnas arrived at Ghent after Cambridge University's Emmanuel College ended its association ⁠with him after some students expressed concerns over Cofnas' blog posts, which argued that in a meritocracy "blacks would disappear from almost all high-profile positions ​outside of sports and entertainment".

Legal Dispute and Racism Debate

Cofnas says he is not a racist ​and is ⁠in legal dispute with Emmanuel College.

Arday's death triggered intense debate about racism in the academic world and the media in Britain.

Personal Impact on Arday

Before his death, Arday repeatedly said the public attacks upon ​him were taking a toll on him and his family.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta;Editing by Helen Popper)

Key Takeaways

  • Ghent University lifted Cofnas’s suspension, allowing him to work remotely and continue limited research, but he remains under a disciplinary investigation. ghent’s measures emphasize confidentiality and proportionality. (ugent.be)
  • Cofnas confirmed he will not be fired and will work 60% of his time on his postdoc project “The Future of Liberalism.” The U.S. Ambassador Bill White intervened, supporting Cofnas and facilitating resolution. (insidehighered.com)
  • The investigation stems from his allegations against Jason Arday and concerns over possible discrimination. Arday, once Cambridge’s youngest Black professor, died at 41 amid plagiarism scrutiny, sparking wider debate about race, media, and academic integrity. (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Nathan Cofnas and why was he suspended from Ghent University?
Nathan Cofnas is a US academic who accused Jason Arday of plagiarism and was suspended from Ghent University during an investigation.
What restrictions are placed on Nathan Cofnas as he resumes work at Ghent University?
He is allowed to resume academic activities remotely and is not permitted to engage in any teaching.
What was the outcome of the plagiarism allegations against Jason Arday?
Jason Arday denied the plagiarism allegations but acknowledged making mistakes. The controversy received significant media coverage.
What role did the US ambassador to Belgium play in this case?
Ghent University confirmed it had been in contact with US Ambassador Bill White regarding Cofnas, who also thanked the ambassador for his involvement.
What impact did the case have on Jason Arday and academic discussions in the UK?
Arday's death led to debates about racism in academia and the media in Britain.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Deliveroo's Italian arm to pay workers 40% more after labour exploitation probe

Deliveroo's Italian arm to pay workers 40% more after labour exploitation probe

Image for Google changes spam policy in EU to avert antitrust fine

Google changes spam policy in EU to avert antitrust fine

Image for Meta settlement opens new front in global fight over social media harm

Meta settlement opens new front in global fight over social media harm

Image for Soccer-UEFA asks US court for FIFA documents in planned Swiss case against Infantino

Soccer-UEFA asks US court for FIFA documents in planned Swiss case against Infantino

Image for Poland urges EU to fine Meta €250 million for scams and false ads

Poland urges EU to fine Meta €250 million for scams and false ads

Image for Britain plans new Bank of England objective to support payments innovation

Britain plans new Bank of England objective to support payments innovation

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Israeli strike kills three in West Bank; Israel says it targeted Hamas operative
Israeli strike kills three in West Bank; Israel says it targeted Hamas operative
Image for Serbia's Vucic raps 'uncivilised' UN court over handling of Mladic death
Serbia's Vucic raps 'uncivilised' UN court over handling of Mladic death
Image for Berlin city government says it won't submit to extortion after pre-election cyberattack
Berlin city government says it won't submit to extortion after pre-election cyberattack
Image for Forced birth control in Greenland violated women's rights but didn't constitute genocide, experts find
Forced birth control in Greenland violated women's rights but didn't constitute genocide, experts find
Image for Iran urges other nations not to join new US sanctions, mediators focus on reopening strait
Iran urges other nations not to join new US sanctions, mediators focus on reopening strait
Image for Prosecutors say seven charged with damaging Trump Scottish golf course had 'terrorism connection'
Prosecutors say seven charged with damaging Trump Scottish golf course had 'terrorism connection'
Image for UN refugee agency scales back posts and budget for 2027, documents show
UN refugee agency scales back posts and budget for 2027, documents show
Image for Reactions to the death of Norway's King Harald
Reactions to the death of Norway's King Harald
Image for King Harald V, Norway's reform-minded head of state, dies at 89
King Harald V, Norway's reform-minded head of state, dies at 89
Image for Rwandan genocide suspect jailed for life in the Netherlands
Rwandan genocide suspect jailed for life in the Netherlands
Image for Romania probes cause of Black Sea cargo ship sinking
Romania probes cause of Black Sea cargo ship sinking
Image for Factbox-Who is Norway's new king?
Factbox-Who is Norway's new king?
View All Headlines Posts